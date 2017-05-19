The Roar’s Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin 1

Earlier this week, we asked you to pick your Queensland Maroons side for Origin 1, and now, with the results decided, it’s time to reveal the team chosen by The Roar’s readers before Kevin Walters reveals his side on Monday.
Fullback: Billy Slater
Who gets Queensland’s fullback jersey has been one of the big talking points heading into the team announcement, but it’s a no-brainer for our readers. Billy Slater cruised into the no.1 jersey with 77 per cent of the vote, easily getting over the top of Darius Boyd, who picked up all the remaining votes bar two.
Wingers: Darius Boyd and Valentine Holmes
If Boyd didn’t get the fullback spot, he was always going to get a place on the wing, and that’s exactly what’ happened. Boyd picked up three-quarters of the vote here, while Valentine Holmes also earned a winger’s jersey with 59 per cent. Corey Oates (44%) was the next best option.
Centres: Will Chambers and Dane Gagai
With Greg Inglis out for the year due to injury, Chambers was an easy pick for most Roarers – only four percent of voters didn’t have him in their team. Dane Gagai, who has spent all of his Origins on the wing, was selected to partner Chambers in the centres with 64 per cent of the vote, while Justin O’Neill (26%) was the runner-up in the position.
Five-eighth: Johnathan Thurston
Injury or not, 78 per cent of Roarers want to see Thurston line up for the Maroons. If he isn’t able to prove his fitness in time for Game 1, club teammate Michael Morgan seems to be the natural successor, picking up 11 per cent of the vote, well ahead of Anthony Milford’s six per cent.
Halfback: Cooper Cronk
Two lonely voters picked Ben Hunt. Everyone else picked Cronk. I need say no more.
Hooker: Cameron Smith
The most surprising thing here was that four people didn’t have Smith in their side.
Props: Dylan Napa and Josh McGuire
With Matt Scott on the sidelines through injury, Roarers have decided Napa (61%) and McGuire (42%) are the men to lead the line for the Maroons. Josh Papalii and Nate Myles played out a dead heat for the runner-up spot with 30 per cent of the vote each.
Back-rowers: Matt Gillett, Josh Papalii and Sam Thaiday
It’s no surprise that Gillett, arguably the finest second-rower in the game at the moment, was the runaway leader in the back row. 97 per cent of Roarers picked the Bronco in their side, while Josh Papalii and Sam Thaiday shared the spoils for second with 52 per cent each. Josh McGuire (29%) and Aidan Guerra (23.8%) were the next-most favoured options in the back row.
Bench: Michael Morgan, Coen Hess, Jarrod Wallace and Jacob Lillyman
Queensland’s was a far more cut-and-dry case than New South Wales’ bench. Michael Morgan (65%) was the standout candidate, which was little surprise given the Cowboy’s versatility.
Coen Hess had the next-most votes with 41 per cent, and while Sam Thaiday would have been an interchange player were it not for his selection in the run-on side, Jacob Lillyman and Jarrod Wallace (both 31%) comfortably eased out Nate Myles (22%), Korbin Simms (21%) and Aidan Guerra (18%) for the final two bench spots.
So, with all that said and done, it leaves our Queensland team for Game 1 looking like this:
The Roar’s Queensland Maroons side for Origin 1
1. Billy Slater
2. Darius Boyd
3. Will Chambers
4. Dane Gagai
5. Valentine Holmes
6. Johnathan Thurston
7. Cooper Cronk
8. Dylan Napa
9. Cameron Smith
10. Josh McGuire
11. Sam Thaiday
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh Papalii
14. Michael Morgan
15. Coen Hess
16. Jarrod Wallace
17. Jacob Lillyman
Les Mara said | May 19th 2017 @ 2:12pm
Either way Qld goes, they will go well. Hess is another Gillett in the making. He could well destroy the Blues if they do not tidy up loose balls or their defence near the line.
May 19th 2017 @ 2:24pm
The Barry said | May 19th 2017 @ 2:24pm
Gillette is a gun and Hess is an excellent rookie but they couldn’t be more different in style.
May 19th 2017 @ 3:00pm
Albo said | May 19th 2017 @ 3:00pm
Yep ! Hess is a key attacking weapon and Gillett is the bomb defensive weapon !
May 19th 2017 @ 2:36pm
Pedro the Maroon said | May 19th 2017 @ 2:36pm
Good side.
Our pack will be a little slower and older than NSW but I think we are better in very position bar Fifita’s.
From Smith – Cronk and then through to Slater, that spine will be simply awesome – assuming they get enough ball.
If NSW pick Robbie Farah at hooker, the game is ours.
May 19th 2017 @ 2:41pm
Kaks said | May 19th 2017 @ 2:41pm
You’d be forgiven for sh****** yourself when you look at that QLD spine.
Both teams look equal on paper until you get to the no. 6, 7 & 9
May 19th 2017 @ 2:58pm
Albo said | May 19th 2017 @ 2:58pm
It is pretty much the same as the last decade of comparisons ! The spine still totally dominates. Only weakness in my mind is around 4 & 5 , but not sure NSW will pick the side to exploit it ?
May 19th 2017 @ 3:03pm
Kaks said | May 19th 2017 @ 3:03pm
In saying that, Gagai and Holmes aren’t slouches. The difference is NSW need to pick ‘x-factor’ backs to supplement their inferior halves while QLD can get away with selecting competent backs who will be martialed by exceptional halves.
Until Cronk, Thurston and Smith retire – NSW will never have any hope.
May 19th 2017 @ 3:09pm
Bfc said | May 19th 2017 @ 3:09pm
In this series…Boyd or Slater at fullback will not make a lot of difference.
If Daley opts for the “attrition” game plan and tries to simply roll up the centre with a one-dimensional game plan, he’d better hope his pack achieves total dominance otherwise Cronk, JT and Smith will keep turning them around will wear them out.
The Maroons 1-6-7-9 combo is perhaps the best “spine” of all time…if their pack gains parity they will be the difference.
May 19th 2017 @ 3:25pm
GD66 said | May 19th 2017 @ 3:25pm
Can’t fault that squad : nice work, ROAR readers.