Collingwood Magpies vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

Two struggling sides meet at the MCG as the Collingwood Magpies play the Hawthorn Hawks. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:25pm (AEST).

Collingwood have struggled to start the season, but they almost got their biggest win of the season last weekend against Greater Western Sydney.

It was only a late Steve Johnson goal that handed the Magpies their sixth loss of the season, but the improvements were on display for all to see.

Despite this, Nathan Buckley’s seat just got a whole lot warmer, and they’ll want a strong showing against a struggling team like Hawthorn to get the media off their back.

The Hawks’ fall from grace saw the side lose their first four games of the year to be essentially eliminated from finals contention. However, wins over the Eagles and Demons have Hawthorn clawing their way back up the ladder.

Last weekend was a 38-point victory over the Lions in Launceston, and they’ll be hoping to continue this vein of form against the Magpies, another team they would view as vulnerable.

The Pies have made one change for this clash, welcoming midfielder Adam Treloar back from injury. Ben Reid has been omitted with a quad injury, meaning Collingwood may be a little short in the talls department.

The Hawks have made four changes, with Jack Fitzpatrick (Concussion), Ben Stratton (Knee), Cyril Rioli (Knee), and James Frawley (Toe) all suffering injuries. Kaiden Brand, Taylor Duryea, Ty Vickery and Brendan Whitecross will come into the side.

Although the Magpies are lower on the ladder, they’ve been in better form than the Hawks so far. With the return of Treloar, the midfield that matched it with GWS last weekend should have too much class for Hawthorn.

Prediction

Although the Hawks have won three from four, I can’t see that continuing this weekend, especially with the players they’ve lost.

If the Magpies don’t win this one, we could see Buckley out the door sooner rather than later.

Magpies by 28.