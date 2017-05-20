Collingwood Magpies vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

Two struggling sides meet at the MCG as the Collingwood Magpies play the Hawthorn Hawks. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:25pm (AEST).
Collingwood have struggled to start the season, but they almost got their biggest win of the season last weekend against Greater Western Sydney.
It was only a late Steve Johnson goal that handed the Magpies their sixth loss of the season, but the improvements were on display for all to see.
Despite this, Nathan Buckley’s seat just got a whole lot warmer, and they’ll want a strong showing against a struggling team like Hawthorn to get the media off their back.
The Hawks’ fall from grace saw the side lose their first four games of the year to be essentially eliminated from finals contention. However, wins over the Eagles and Demons have Hawthorn clawing their way back up the ladder.
Last weekend was a 38-point victory over the Lions in Launceston, and they’ll be hoping to continue this vein of form against the Magpies, another team they would view as vulnerable.
The Pies have made one change for this clash, welcoming midfielder Adam Treloar back from injury. Ben Reid has been omitted with a quad injury, meaning Collingwood may be a little short in the talls department.
The Hawks have made four changes, with Jack Fitzpatrick (Concussion), Ben Stratton (Knee), Cyril Rioli (Knee), and James Frawley (Toe) all suffering injuries. Kaiden Brand, Taylor Duryea, Ty Vickery and Brendan Whitecross will come into the side.
Although the Magpies are lower on the ladder, they’ve been in better form than the Hawks so far. With the return of Treloar, the midfield that matched it with GWS last weekend should have too much class for Hawthorn.
Prediction
Although the Hawks have won three from four, I can’t see that continuing this weekend, especially with the players they’ve lost.
If the Magpies don’t win this one, we could see Buckley out the door sooner rather than later.
Magpies by 28.
8:15pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:15pm | ! Report
BEHIND MAGPIES
12′ Greenwood with another good display inside 50, as his pressure is very good. Now Elliott handballs to Treloar, but he’s tackled whilst kicking, and it trickles through for a point.
Magpies 2.2 14
Hawks 8.2 50
8:14pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:14pm | ! Report
GOAL MAGPIES
13′ Roughead goes way too early for a mark at half-forward, and Dunn will be the recipient of the free. He has to go backwards and sideways, and they finally catch a break with a 50-metre penalty. Adams will go to the top of the 50 for Greenwood, and he looks ready to have a shot. He’s hit it well, and the ball never wavers from it’s line.
Magpies 2.1 13
Hawks 8.2 50
8:12pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:12pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWKS
14′ Adams and Grundy combine through the middle of the ground, and they’ll go inside 50. It’s chopped off though, and the Hawks will go forward. Roughead is all by himself at half-forward after a clever punch forward from Shiels, and he goes deeper for Sicily in a one-on-one. He gets rid of Schade with ease, and the goal-square beckons!!
Magpies 1.1 7
Hawks 8.2 50
8:09pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:09pm | ! Report
BEHIND HAWKS
16′ Aish handballs directly to Gunston, and he goes deep inside 50. Dunn is the only man back there, but he’ll just slap it towards the boundary. The Hawks want deliberate, and they’re probably unlucky to not get it. The throw in is under contest, and now Whitecross manages to draw a free kick by slapping the footy onto Goldsack’s foot near the boundary line. He will have a ping from the pocket, but he leaves it wide right.
Magpies 1.1 7
Hawks 7.2 44
8:08pm
XI said | 8:08pm | ! Report
So when they cut to the Collingwood coaches’ box I’d imagine that Buckley is just looking at the job listings
8:10pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:10pm | ! Report
I’m expecting the mid-week “Full support of the board’ press-conference.
8:16pm
Dan, Concord, said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Do you think Malthouse is practicing voodoo?
That being said the Hawks have a lot of inexperienced players out there. Not game over yet.
8:07pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:07pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWKS
17′ Henderson gets one moving forward from the centre square, and both Dunn and Roughead go to ground. Roughead is quickest to recover though, and he’ll head towards goal. It’s a great chase from Dunn, but the Hawks still manage to get numbers around the footy, and Breust will roll through the Hawks seventh.
Magpies 1.1 7
Hawks 7.1 43
8:06pm
Brinnx said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Well lets see what Bucks can do to turn this one around.
8:05pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:05pm | ! Report
GOAL MAGPIES
17′ Pendlebury showing his class in congestion, and he’ll find Maynard running towards goal. He cost them a couple in the first quarter, but he’s drawn one back here!! The Pies are finally on the board.
Magpies 1.1 7
Hawks 6.1 37
8:04pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:04pm | ! Report
18′ Treloar gets a kick out of congestion, and the Pies are already looking better. They go inside 50, where Gibson can’t get clean possession. Pendlebury now tackled well by Heatherley, so we’ll get a ball up.
Magpies 0.1 1
Hawks 6.1 37
8:03pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:03pm | ! Report
SECOND QUARTER
20′ Clearance win for Sidebottom, and Blair makes a good contest. Heatherley gets across to clear the area, and it manages to pick out Puopolo. Now Sicily marks at half forward, and he’ll come backwards for Mitchell. Long ball back to Heatherly, and the Hawks are out on the switch.
Magpies 0.1 1
Hawks 6.1 37
7:59pm
Joel Erickson said | 7:59pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
A first quarter ambush from the Hawks, as they grab a 36-point lead at the first change. Tom Mitchell and Liam Shiels racking them up, as they’ve got 14 and 13 respectively.
STATS
Disposals: Hawks 107-89
Free Kicks: Hawks 5-2
Clearances: Magpies 12-10
Inside 50: Hawks 15-8
Contested Possessions: Hawks 40-30
Tackles: Magpies 26-18
Hit Outs: Magpies 15-11
GOAL KICKERS
Hawks: Puopolo 2, Breust, Sicily, Vickery, Shiels
Magpies: None
AFL FANTASY TOP 5
1. Jeremy Howe 62
2. Tom Mitchell 57
3. Liam Shiels 52
4. Paul Puopolo 42
5. Scott Pendlebury 42
7:58pm
Dan, Concord, said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Joel, what are your thoughts? Hawks playing really well + pressuring pies into mistakes or the pies have no confidence and Hawks playing reasonable football?
8:00pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Hawks playing extremely well, but probably also the Pies worst quarter of the season. Just way too many basic skill errors, particularly coming out of defence.