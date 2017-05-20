Force vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Force will look to secure the Australian conference’s first win of the season against a Kiwi team when they host the Highlanders in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).

Despite facing an uncertain future, the Force toiled admirably last week en route to an upset victory over the Jaguares in Argentina.

In a scrappy contest, the Force simply showed more composure and resolve away from home and secured a priceless win that keeps their slim finals hopes alive.

In team news for the Force, former Springbok Peter Grant will wear the No.10 jersey for the first time this season, after incumbent Jono Lance was ruled out with a hand injury.

Tatafu Polota-Nau returns as the starting hooker and Jermaine Ainsley will start at tighthead, after recovering from an elbow injury suffered against the Crusaders in Round 5.

Brynard Stander is the only change in the backrow, with the ferocious ball runner set to start at openside flank. In the back three, Luke Morahan returns from a fractured cheekbone and will start at fullback.

Anaru Rangi and Tetera Faulkner will look to have an impact off the bench, along with locks Lewis Carmichael and Matt Philip. Centre Billy Meakes will captain the side for the first time.

Meanwhile, for the Highlanders, Lima Sopoaga will play his first Super Rugby match in more than two months. The 26-year-old playmaker picked up a serious hamstring injury in his side’s victory over the Blues in March.

But the six-time All Black will deputise from the bench for No.10 Marty Banks, joined on the pine by Aaron Smith, who has been rested in favour of second-choice halfback Kayne Hammington, and by co-captain Ash Dixon.

One-cap All Black Liam Coltman will start at hooker in Dixon’s absence, sandwiched by loosehead Daniel Lienert-Brown and tighthead Siate Tokolahi.

As a result, Elliot Dixon will lead the side from the first minute, joined in the loose forwards by Dillon Hunt and Gareth Evans.

Tevita Li replaces the suspended Waisake Naholo on the left edge, while Tom Franklin has been named to play his 50th Super Rugby match at lock.

Test fullback Ben Smith remains out.

The Highlanders, coming off tight wins in South Africa over the Cheetahs and Bulls, sit in fourth in the New Zealand conference after 11 games and will be confident of sneaking into the final top eight ahead of the Durban-based Sharks.

Prediction

The Force have won just three of ten matches this season, but one gets the feeling that a tight contest could ensue tonight.

The absence of Naholo, and Aaron and Ben Smith hurts the Highlanders in attack, but they’ll be strong enough to secure the win against a gallant Force outfit.

Highlanders by 6