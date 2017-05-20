Neymar won’t make trip to Australia

Masterchef judge gets into a scuffle with crowd at A-League grand final

Neymar and several other top Brazilian players have been left out of the national squad for friendlies next month against the Socceroos and Argentina in Melbourne.

The Barcelona striker has played a major tournament every summer since the Copa America in 2011 and he, along with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who is suffering from a muscle strain, were left out of coach Tite’s reformed squad.

Regulars Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo and Dani Alves were also spared the trip to Australia.

In their place, Monaco centre back Jemerson and Corinthians midfielder Rodriguinho were called up for the first time. Shakhtar Donetsk striker Taison, who has played just six minutes of international football, was another surprise inclusion.

David Luiz will return in defence and Gabriel Jesus was recalled after two months out injured at Manchester City.

Brazil will play Argentina on 9 June at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and face the host Socceroos at the same venue four days later.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers

Diego Alves (Valencia), Weverton (Atletico-PR), Ederson (Benfica)

Defenders

David Luiz (Chelsea), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Jemerson (AS Monaco), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (PSG), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Rafinha (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders

Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit), Lucas Lima (Santos), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Rodriguinho (Corinthians), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards

Diego Souza (Atletico-PR), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)