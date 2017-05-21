Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

Hodgey loses the plot as the Pies kick the winner

Female umpire in the thick of it on debut

One of the AFL’s longest winning runs is on the line at the MCG this afternoon, as the Melbourne Demons seek to break their losing streak against the North Melbourne Kangaroos. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 3:20pm AEST.

It has been more than ten years since the Demons have tasted victory against North Melbourne.

They’ve gotten close a few times, and in fact the last meeting between these sides – Round 3 last year at Bellerive – was a classic, with the two sides sharing 41 goals and the Roos winning by less than a kick.

According to the bookmakers, the streak is likely to be snapped this afternoon, with Melbourne installed as solid favourites off the back of a hugely impressive win against the ladder-leading Crows last week.

North Melbourne have also had a good win against Adelaide two weeks ago, but are coming off a heavy loss to the Swans.

In truth both sides have been rather inconsistent this year, in particular struggling to finish off close games.

That adds a level of unpredictability to what is truly an important game for both teams.

Obviously Melbourne want to capitalise on their strong showing from the last round, get their win-loss record into positive territory and continue their push towards finals.

North too still have plenty to play for. Despite their low position on the ladder right now there is plenty of time to get into the eight, and some of their recent form suggests that’s a real possibility.

But that’ll mean beating other potential finalists, such as the Dees.

At selection, Melbourne have made no change for this week’s team.

No such stability for the Kangaroos, who have lost Trent Dumont, Jy Simpkin and Jed Anderson to injury, while Sam Durdin has been omitted.

Aaron Mullett, Jarrad Waite and Taylor Garner come in, as does former skipper Andrew Swallow.

Prediction

Melbourne’s form from last week is so irresistible that’s you really can’t tip against them.

But the Roos have shown they’re capable of very good footy, and the Dees haven’t exactly been consistent. So nothing would surprise.

Both sides have lost a lot of close ones. I think this will be another close one, and expect a few late game nerves if it is.

Melbourne by 10 points.