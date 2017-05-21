Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

One of the AFL’s longest winning runs is on the line at the MCG this afternoon, as the Melbourne Demons seek to break their losing streak against the North Melbourne Kangaroos. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 3:20pm AEST.
It has been more than ten years since the Demons have tasted victory against North Melbourne.
They’ve gotten close a few times, and in fact the last meeting between these sides – Round 3 last year at Bellerive – was a classic, with the two sides sharing 41 goals and the Roos winning by less than a kick.
According to the bookmakers, the streak is likely to be snapped this afternoon, with Melbourne installed as solid favourites off the back of a hugely impressive win against the ladder-leading Crows last week.
North Melbourne have also had a good win against Adelaide two weeks ago, but are coming off a heavy loss to the Swans.
In truth both sides have been rather inconsistent this year, in particular struggling to finish off close games.
That adds a level of unpredictability to what is truly an important game for both teams.
Obviously Melbourne want to capitalise on their strong showing from the last round, get their win-loss record into positive territory and continue their push towards finals.
North too still have plenty to play for. Despite their low position on the ladder right now there is plenty of time to get into the eight, and some of their recent form suggests that’s a real possibility.
But that’ll mean beating other potential finalists, such as the Dees.
At selection, Melbourne have made no change for this week’s team.
No such stability for the Kangaroos, who have lost Trent Dumont, Jy Simpkin and Jed Anderson to injury, while Sam Durdin has been omitted.
Aaron Mullett, Jarrad Waite and Taylor Garner come in, as does former skipper Andrew Swallow.
Prediction
Melbourne’s form from last week is so irresistible that’s you really can’t tip against them.
But the Roos have shown they’re capable of very good footy, and the Dees haven’t exactly been consistent. So nothing would surprise.
Both sides have lost a lot of close ones. I think this will be another close one, and expect a few late game nerves if it is.
Melbourne by 10 points.
3:59pm
TomC said | 3:59pm | ! Report
A dominant quarter by the Kangaroos, who were far more slick and effective than their opponents.
In particular, the Roos quick ball movement out of defence sliced through whatever Melbourne’s set up was supposed to be, and that set up several scoring opportunities. Arguably, North could be further in front, having missed a few gettable shots.
One telling statistic is that North have laid twice as many tackles as the Dees (37-16) despite possession being even (91-89). That suggests that the Roos are doing much better at denying the opposition time and space to use the ball effectively.
When Melbourne have gone forward, they’ve lacked a really obvious target. Both of their goals have been rather speculative shots from outside 50.
Goldstein is having it all his own way in the ruck, but that’s not really translating into a clearance advantage for the Roos. Ziebell and Turner have been excellent, while Ben Brown has two goals and provides a legitimate target that’s lacking at the other end.
North have a bit of a habit of giving up leads this season, so let’s not write this one of just yet, but they have easily been the better team so far.
3:55pm
TomC said | 3:55pm | ! Report
A sloppy kick by Lewis in defence gives the Roos one last chance, but in turn its turned over to Hibberd.
That’s quarter time
Melbourne 2.5.17
North Melbourne 6.7.43
3:52pm
TomC said | 3:52pm | ! Report
Some magnificent work by the Roos from a defensive kick in. Two superb kicks to get themselves into the forward half, and then Waite leading straight up the middle once more marks and will kick from 50m straight in front.
Waite’s shot is offline however, the only part of that movement that wasn’t centimetre perfect.
3:47pm
Boo Yourselves said | 3:47pm | ! Report
North Melbourne’s first quarter, 10 incorrect umpiring decisions in their favour, one pathetic stage, and the freedom to hit others off the ball without punishment
3:49pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:49pm | ! Report
10 incorrect umpiring decisions apparently in their favour, yet they’ve only received 5 free kicks.
Disgruntled fan logic.
3:53pm
TomC said | 3:53pm | ! Report
The umpiring is the least of Melbourne’s worries.
Actually the only score I can think of from a dubious umpiring decision was Jones’ goal.
3:46pm
TomC said | 3:46pm | ! Report
GOAL NORTH
Thompson cuts in front of Watts to take an intercept mark at half forward for North.
He pumps it long looking for Waite. No mark, but at the fall of the ball Vince fails to gather in defence and Wood swoops, and pumps through a goal from the angle.
Melbourne 16
North 41
The Roos just looking a cut above at the moment.
3:44pm
TomC said | 3:44pm | ! Report
GOAL NORTH
The Roos’ running transition has been very impressive, and again they’re away on the wing at pace.
A long kick looking for Brown is well spoiled by Frost, but the Dees can’t clear, and eventually V Willis handballs to Williams who snaps through a goal.
Melbourne 16
North 34
3:42pm
TomC said | 3:42pm | ! Report
And now Clayton Oliver’s gone down, and the players are having a go at each other.
It looked like Higgins punched him in the chest behind play, but probably not with enough force to cause that reaction.
I hope Oliver wasn’t trying to milk a free kick there. It sure looks like it.
3:40pm
TomC said | 3:40pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
Nathan Jones gathers at half forward for Melbourne, and pumps it long toward goal.
It sneaks through for Melbourne’s second.
Melbourne 15
North 27
Possibly some good fortune for the Dees there. Wagner appeared to be dead to rights holding the ball, but Jones gathered after the umpire called play on.
3:38pm
TomC said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Some bad news for the Roos, with Cunnington down in the middle looking very sore.
He might have had his lower leg twisted in a tackle. He’s on his feet but not looking good.
3:37pm
TomC said | 3:37pm | ! Report
GOAL NORTH
North’s inside 50 ball movement has been impressive, and again they find a target inside 50, with Ziebell marking about 40m out on a 45 degree angle.
Ziebell runs in deliberately and slides it through for a goal.
Melbourne 9
North 27