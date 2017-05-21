When will the New South Wales State of Origin team be announced for Game 1?

In an announcement always sure to generate controversy, the New South Wales Blues State of Origin team for Game 1 will be announced on Monday, May 22 at a legends gala dinner.

The announcement will be televised, beginning at around 6:40pm AEST.

The event will be held at the Star Casino in Sydney with coach Laurie Daley set to announce not only his side, but a new captain to replace Paul Gallen who has supposedly retired from representative football despite turning out in the final City-Country match just a few weeks ago.

The Blues team is up for discussion right across the park, with injuries to potentials leaving the door wide open. In the leadup to the team announcement, it seems the only thing for certain is James Maloney to play, along with an excellent back row to be picked, including names like Boyd Cordner and Tyson Frizell.

If rumours are to be believed, Mitchell Pearce will get yet another crack at joining him in the halves, while James Tedesco will retain his spot at the back. Robbie Farah’s position at hooker is also in jeopardy given form, while the rest could be anyone’s guess.

Jarryd Hayne is back on the selection radar, while new Canterbury Bulldogs recruit and potential captain Aaron Woods is among the favourites to take Gallen’s mantle as skipper.

How to watch the announcement

Fox Sports will have the announcement live on either their news channel, located on Foxtel at channel 500 or Fox League, which is channel 502. More details about this can be expected as we draw closer to the dinner.

How to stream the announcement

You will be able to stream via the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

The Roar will also cover the event with all the expert reaction as soon as the team is announced.