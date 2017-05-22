Pearce and Maloney to be most experienced Blues halves pairing since 2005

NSW will unleash their most experienced State of Origin halves combination since Andrew Johns’ retirement in next week’s series opener, with Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney reunited.

The Blues have long cycled through playmakers, but the pair’s combined 21 Origin games will also be the most of any NSW pairing since Johns’ last game in 2005.

On that occasion he and Braith Anasta combined with 26 games of Origin experience for that year’s victorious decider.

The Blues have won just one series in the 11 years that have followed as they made their way through an incredible 19 halves combinations in that time.

In comparison, the Maroons have had just five.

Maloney and Pearce last played together for NSW in 2013, when the Blues were sunk by two points in the series decider at Suncorp Stadium – the same season they won a premiership with the Sydney Roosters.

It means this year’s game one will be the first time since 2001 – when Brett Kimmorley and Brad Fittler were reunited – that Blues selectors have returned a previous Origin halves pairing for the opening match of a series.

“It’s always an advantage when you’ve got that sort of combination,” NSW coach Laurie Daley said.

“Because they just roll into training and they know how to control other people and get a game plan under way.

“Sometimes if you’ve got halves that haven’t played together it will take you a couple of days to find that right rhythm.

“We’re confident with the way we want to play we’ll fall straight into things.”

It will also mark just the second time since 2011 that the Blues won’t unveil a debutant playmaker for a series opener.

And with 36-game veteran Johnathan Thurston named at No.18 and in doubt for Queensland, the Blues could have an edge in terms of playmaking experience.

The Maroons will only have Cooper Cronk’s 13 games as an Origin starter in the halves, given Anthony Milford has been named for his Queensland debut. That experience is well down on the combination of Pearce’s 15 and Maloney’s six.

Again, that would make next week’s series opener the first time the Blues have gone in with more starting experience than Queensland in their halves since Johns’ last match for NSW in 2005.

“Experience counts for a lot,” Daley said of his selections.

“Never underestimate experience in a big game like this.”