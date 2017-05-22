The Warriors now face the greatest demon of all: Supporter apathy

As a Warriors supporter, there is a mood in the air that I have never experienced in 20 years. Or should I say, lack of mood – apathy is the only word to describe it.
The lack of enthusiasm, emotion, and even general interest in some cases, is a stark contrast to years gone by.
Over the past two decades, my weeks and weekends have been dominated by everything rugby league and Warriors. My general mood over the week soured after a loss, then brightened again as game-day approached. My circle of friends similarly dove head-first into the sport and the Auckland-based side with an eagerness that was unmatched for years.
However, during the last few seasons, I have noticed a gradual shift.
It started out as simply less anger, less frustration after a loss. Then some started to avoid watching the games once it was clear the Warriors weren’t going to make the eight.
This progressed to snorts of derision during the propaganda-filled preseasons, and collective eye-rolling when we were fed articles declaring a ‘fitter, stronger, more focused squad than ever before’.
The club slowly descended from an entity that filled us with pride, enjoyment and passion to something we found ourselves resenting. We were putting everything we had into it, and getting nothing in return.
This season has seen the biggest change of all. The fiery passion among many supporters is not only gone, it has been replaced with almost nothing at all. People simply no longer care about the outcome.
I can speak about this with a degree of confidence, having helped run the largest online supporters forum for the past decade. There will always be a sub-set of supporter that lives and dies by the results on the field, but this breed is dwindling.
League Videos See more »
From a competition standpoint, I would suggest the Knights are in a deeper hole than the Warriors, but they at least have some past success to fall back on. I don’t see the Warriors winning a premiership for a long time, if ever. If I have to star gaze, they are probably on the verge of a Newcastle style ‘rebuild’, with very little light at the end of the tunnel.
I don’t say this lightly, or as a knee-jerk reaction to what has unfolded so far this year. The Warriors simply do not produce footballers good enough to compete for sustained periods of time. What we see are many players who are good at one or two things only.
Some are great on attack, but can’t defend, or lack basic ball-handling skills. Some are great defenders, but can’t break a tackle to save themselves. It is apparent that the players with all-round abilities tend to end up in rugby union, and why wouldn’t they? Spending your days in the pulsating industrial hub of Penrose must surely pale in comparison to an All Black jersey and all the comes with it.
The attribute which is most consistently lacking however, is mental fortitude. Most players this club produces lack it in spades. It can be hidden to a degree in a side filled with players who have it, but is sorely exposed here.
The so-called nursery of junior league players in Auckland is nothing but a giant YouTube highlight reel, with zero substance. There is nothing about the junior players in our current squad that suggests they are anything but fringe first graders, let alone the type of players you can build a club around. The future looks incredibly dim.
The Warriors are a club where careers come to die. Where basic skills, fitness and attitudes nose dive, never to recover – a few notable exceptions aside. Prior and current strategies on and off the field have not worked, save for perhaps a couple of brief periods.
Jim Doyle’s current strategy of recruiting Kiwis looks grand on paper, but is producing some of our worst ever performances. I expect to see him fall on his sword at the end of this season, as he probably should, though he has at least tried something different.
In short, there is almost nothing to be positive about regarding this club and the direction it is headed.
I will probably watch again this weekend, as old habits die hard. Though none of what unfolds will mean very much – to myself nor many of my fellow supporters-turned-observers.
Apathy has taken over, and it’s here to stay.
May 22nd 2017 @ 1:50pm
KingCowboy said | May 22nd 2017 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
ha ha typical Kiwi. Worked with and had a few work for me over the years. When things get hard, they generally give up.
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:05pm
Kris Phare said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
I believe I ended with saying I’d still be watching. Can’t manufacture emotional investment however.
May 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm
Stu said | May 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Off the field they Warriors have taken massive strides to correct a number of issues Scurrah left behind. Doyle has done an amazing job since coming in and taking over. They do amazing work throughout the community and have really stepped up as a club in terms of media appearences. Also long gone are the days of 7 jerseys per year!
On the field performances continue to be inconsistent but the roster inherited by McFadden and Steve Kearney has been terrible and will take some time to correct.
The entire forward pack has been neglected since Ivan Clearly left. With the exception of Mannering & Matulino the rest of the forwards are journeymen, you could afford 1 or 2 per team, not 8 to 10. People continue to talk about mental fortitude but these current forwards lack the physicality to be decent first graders. Until they sign 2 or 3 big bodies this team will continue to struggle. Kearney and Doyle are aware of this but were unable to sign Bromwich or Taumalolo.
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:12pm
Kris Phare said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
Agreed they need essentially an entire new forward pack. No go forward at all. Simon is coming towards the end of his career, not playing 80 mins anymore either. Matulino moving on. Not sure Taumalolo or Bromwich are the answer, Bromwich’s numbers have been way below his usual standard, add in the stuff that happened in Canberra. Taumalolo would be great, though how he’d go surrounded by our forwards compared with what he has to work with at the Cowboys, would be interesting to see.
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:24pm
Stu said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
I dont know why the expectation of them is so great when everyone agrees their forward pack is the worst in the comp. Name me a premiership winning team with a terrible forward pack.
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:30pm
Kris Phare said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:30pm | ! Report
Not sure the expectation from people who follow them closely is huge, most of the diehard supporters I talk with just want consistent effort. This year a lot of fans would have been happy with a top 8 spot, noone was expecting a premiership. That won’t happen however, and it doesn’t appear much else has changed or will change. You don’t miss 57 tackles purely because you’re forwards aren’t the biggest boys around.
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:42pm
Stu said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:42pm | ! Report
Rounds 1 thru 10.5 we could see a massive improvement (except for Dragons away) in attitude. They were competitive and in the grind every game. Why ignore that?
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:03pm
Cedric said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
ok, now I’ve stopped sobbing and I’m starting to collect my thoughts.
Why are we comparing the Warriors with the All Blacks. Doyle should fall on his sword!
I’ve been a Warriors fan since day one, after I had to put my Roosters down to my No.2 team.
I guess you could say I’m like a Souths, Cronulla, Parra etc etc supporter, we go through good and bad, but we stay with our team through thick and thin.
Mate, you need help, that stuff about the players and Doyle…….take a break or just go away. Your words sound like they come from a rugby supporter……or someone who will be a supporter if it all goes well.
I do have rugby supporter friends who ask why I support the Warriors, I usually give them the look and ask if they want another beer.
May 22nd 2017 @ 2:07pm
Kris Phare said | May 22nd 2017 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Not sure I’m a rugby supporter, or a fair weather fan – I run the supporters forum.