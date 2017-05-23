AFL to fast-track jumper punch crackdown

Things get vicious between the Demons and Kangaroos

The AFL will immediately act to crack down on the jumper punch, rather than wait until the season’s end.

A day after league boss Gillon McLachlan said any type of punch had no place in the game, football operations manager Simon Lethlean revealed the AFL would change tribunal rules mid-season.

“It’s unusual, but we’re going to (change the rules). We don’t want punching to continue,” Lethlean told SEN radio on Tuesday.

“We’re unequivocal about that.”

The issue came to the fore during Sunday’s spiteful clash between North Melbourne and Melbourne at the MCG, with Ben Cunnington fined $1000 for a hit on Melbourne’s Bernie Vince which left the veteran gasping for breath.

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin also escaped with a fine last week for a jumper punch incident, with McLachlan admitting he could be considered lucky not to be punished more harshly.

Lethlean indicated suspensions could soon be on the table, saying amendments would be worked out in the next few days.

“I think a change is required. Clearly, the deterrent of fines is not stopping on-field punching in various forms,” Lethlean said.

“That’s up to me now to give the MRP (match review panel) the equipment by which to be able to classify for either more forceful contact or for more intent.

“We’ll make that really clear to the players and clubs and make a change that’s enforceable and gives the MRP the right equipment in their classifications to ensure that sanctions are now matches (suspension), as compared to fines, if that’s going to be the deterrent required.”

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said he would be happy to see the AFL stamp jumper punches out of the game.

“Absolutely, I’d like to see clarity,” he said on Tuesday.

“I think the AFL are in the process of doing that, and I’m in the camp that a punch is a cheap shot, so remove the cheap shots from the game.”

Melbourne captain Nathan Jones said individual cases should continue to be judged on their merits but jumper punches should be placed in the same category as any other striking offences.

“If you put a suspension on it, I guarantee you’re going to limit players doing it. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” he told radio station RSN927.