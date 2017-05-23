Cloud of uncertainly looms over Wenger as Arsenal miss Champions League

Barcelona star awarded what may be the worst penalty ever

For the first time since 1996-1997 Arsenal have not qualified for the Champions League, raising questions about Arsene Wenger’s position at the club.

Despite a 3-1 victory over Everton on the last day of the season, Arsenal finished fifth after both Liverpool and Manchester City clinched emphatic wins over Middlesborough and Watford respectively.

Wenger, in his 21st season in charge of the North London club, has found himself the subject of intense criticism and pressure this season as his side has struggled to maintain the kind of form which has seen them finish in the top four for the last 20 seasons.

There has become a consensus among Arsenal fans that Wenger’s transfer policies and approach to management has become ‘outdated’ and his days at the club are numbered.

The numbers don’t lie. Arsenal haven’t won the league in 13 years, and it is Wenger who is bearing the full brunt of it.

But even as Arsenal’s continuous pursuit of a fourth Premier League title eludes them, it always seems they are a shoe-in for Champions League football year in and year out.

Until now, that is.

Missing out on the top four is a huge deal for the Gunners.

Champions League qualification represents roughly £50 million to Arsenal, and their absence among Europe’s elite next season could be damning for Wenger.

Sure, a decent Europa League run next season might hide the cracks, but Arsenal can’t hide from the fact they have underachieved this season.

The contracts of stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are still up in the air, however it is the contract of Wenger which should be the focal point of this offseason.

Wenger’s contract expires this summer, with a decision set to be made after Arsenal’s involvement in the FA Cup Final on 27 May, where they will take on Chelsea.

The result of that game might well prove critical.

Nobody can argue the success Wenger has had at Arsenal. Since his arrival from Japanese outfit Nagoya in 1996, Wenger has claimed 15 major trophies, three Manager of the Season Awards and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

And we haven’t even mentioned the ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003-04 who went a national record 49 games unbeaten.

Not bad, huh?

Unfortunately for Wenger, he hasn’t claimed a Premier League title since that historic season, leading to many of his own fan-base to turn on him.

‘Wenger Out’ banners have been everywhere this season, a reflection of how unsettled things are at the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Arsenal board take the advice of their fans or stay loyal to their favourite Frenchman.

Arsenal have a tough decision to make. They can either keep the longest serving manager in English football today and risk slipping further and further into mediocrity, or they bring in a fresh new face to energise fans and players alike.

Stan Kroenke, Alisher Usmanov, it’s time to make your call.