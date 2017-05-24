Can this Springbok squad save Coetzee’s job?

Allister Coetzee has been told he must win the French Test series, or he will get the sack. But this is Africa, so that may or may not be true.

The coach who took a Rugby World Cup semi-finalist squad – which lost by only two points (a revenge drop-goal winner) to one of history’s greatest teams, led by several of New Zealand’s all-time legends, and kept the All Blacks scoreless in the final 20 minutes – and turned the Boks into a mild form of milquetoast, their worst iteration of the professional era, has been given a second chance.

Who did he select for his reprieve?

Nine Lions, seven Stormers, five Bulls, four Sharks, two Cheetahs, and four Saffas based in France.

Who replaces his hapless 2016 captain? The 29-year-old No.8 from the Lions, the fully bilingual and likable Warren Whiteley, born and bred in Durban.

Again, Coetzee has chosen a leader who does not command his starting jersey; Duane Vermuelen is the best No.8 from South Africa. But ‘Thor’ is also a classic Bok blindsider: he rocks ball-carriers in the tackle, can beat the first defender, is safe as houses in the lineout, and works all 80 minutes.

At least Whiteley seems to care whether his team wins or loses, an emotion seldom apparent from Adriaan Strauss last year.

What about the squad, as a whole?

Fullbacks

The hard-running, big booted Andries Coetzee deserves a chance, as his Super Rugby form has been clear. Jesse Kriel can fill in here, in a pinch, as can rookie Dillyn Leyds, or the original siege gun Frans Steyn. However, Steyn is probably looking at both the 10 and 12 jerseys, too.

I might have given Ruan Combrinck, one of the few 2016 Boks who added to his reputation, a gallop. SP Marais and Warrick Galant may also be a bit unlucky.

Wings

The one-way player (no tackling, please) Raymond Rhule beats out the doubly unlucky Combrinck, who has as much game time as (the selected) Damian de Allende, but misses out.

The old firm of Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen are gone. Try-scoring machine Courtnall Skosan makes the cut, with Leyds and utility back Francois Hougaard also a chance.

Centres

If there has been one position the Boks have struggled with since Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie left, it’s No 13. Maybe ‘Kootchie Koo’ Coetzee is retreading Heyneke Meyer’s experiment with Kriel? Or could the excellent snaffling Shark outside centre Lukhanyo Am be looked at, as quotas become ever more imperative? He would be a raw debutante on the most deserted defensive island in rugby.

At 12, the fit-again Steyn, Jan Serfontein and de Allende slide right back in, devoid of meaningful domestic game time. Perhaps a red-hot Harold Vorster might have been a better choice than Serfontein? But I am very happy about Steyn’s return. SARU was not good to him the last few years, and he’s a proven winner.

Flyhalves

The crucial playmaker position is thin. Handre Pollard, Pat Lambie, and several other potential pivots are not eligible due to injury. This leaves the mercurial Elton Jantjies and his ‘great at club, shaky in Tests’ past, as well as Steyn as a backup. Meanwhile, the impressive Lionel Cronje is not selected.

Scrumhalves

No look here for the form South African Super Rugby No.9 of the season, Jano Vermaak. Instead, it’s woeful Rudy Paige of the slow Bulls, and Hougaard back from the UK. Ross Cronje completes the triumvirate.

I would start Hougie, who is combative, and won’t be afraid to win.

Backline verdict

If a couple of experienced players go down (Steyn, Hougaard, Serfontein), this is a callow group. It’s not clear if Coetzee intends to go ‘heavy’ (Hougaard-Steyn-de Allende-Serfontein) or Lionesque (Cronje-Jantjies).

Rhule cannot currently defend at Test level, Skosan seems a little light, too. You can pick a very fast seven men from this list, but it’s doubtful Coetzee will go that way.

Overall, not likely to inspire too much fear in the French.

Hookers

The best hooker in the Top 14 was available for selection, but Bismarck du Plessis cannot get a look from Coetzee. Instead, it’s the return of French league failure Chiliboy Ralepelle, along with the big steam-engine Malcolm Marx, and the rather tiny Bongi Mbonambi, who cannot even find Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the Stormer lineout routinely.

Props

Coetzee favourite Steven Kitshoff, who is a very good prop at scrum time and in the tight-loose, comes back from France, even without the requisite Test caps, because that rule only kicks in later.

Ruan Dreyer deserves his spot, but Frans Malherbe and Beast Mtawarira are a bit lucky. Thomas du Toit has outplayed ‘The Beast’ for the Sharks this year. The Bulls’ scrum this season has belonged in the sevens circuit, but Lizo Gqoboka is selected ahead of ferocious Stormer Wilco Louw.

Coenie Oosthuizen takes his usual ‘I can scrum both sides, but not well’ position.

Locks

No worries here. Four stellar big men who can easily go to France any time they want for big bucks: Etzebeth, du Toit, Franco Mostert, and Lood de Jager (Ruan Botha might be a tad unlucky not to beat out de Jager).

Loose forwards

The tough-as-nails Vermeulen may combine nicely with upskilled Whiteley, but Siya Kolisi or Jaco Kriel will have to balance them by slowing the ball, and not just looking for knockout tackles or open field rambles.

With Francois Louw and Marcell Coetzee out, the Bok 6 jersey is ripe for someone to take ownership. Chris Cloete may feel hard done by.

Oupa Mohoje has to keep his tackle height down, or he will be the most carded Bok this season. Vermuelen played blindside for a lot of his career, but Jean-Luc du Preez might wonder what the long-term plan for Japan 2019 is; he has been on fire for the Sharks.

Pack verdict

A mean-looking pack can start and end the Tests, but the only real changes from last year are at hooker and flank. What will the coaches coax out of this talented group? Is it smart to go to war without a true opensider nowadays?

Squad

The crucial selections of 9, 10, and 13 loom. Why select Serfontein? Why not have an out-and-out flyhalf duo? Can Rhule really tackle, at all? Depth is a problem, but the ‘A’ side (playing the French Barbarians) can furnish quality players.

What say you?