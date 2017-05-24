Sunday looms as Origin D-day for Johnathan Thurston

Sunday looms as D-day for recovering Queensland playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

Named as 18th man, Thurston expects to know whether he will recover from a shoulder injury and play next week’s State of Origin opener in Brisbane after contact work this weekend.

Until Sunday’s session at their Gold Coast camp, Thurston admitted the guessing game over whether he would play a 37th straight Origin game would continue.

“I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t a chance of playing,” he said.

“But I won’t play if it is not 100 per cent right, that is the bottom line – the team comes first.

“Some injuries you can push through but the type of injury I have got you need to be 100 per cent to play.

“Tackling is a big part of the game, so I can’t hide behind the line.

“On Sunday I will lock in some contact maybe if it is feeling good.”

Thurston said he would not risk a season-ending injury, especially in what will be his final Origin series after confirming he will retire from representative football at season’s end.

“The risk is I tear it completely and that is the season – it’s a big decision to make, there’s still a lot football to be played this year,” Thurston said.

“I need to some strength back and there is still a bit of pain there but the surgeon said that should be starting to now.

“The shoulder is getting better every day but if it is 85 or 90 per cent I can’t risk it.”

Brisbane’s Anthony Milford has been named at No.6 and will make his State of Origin debut if Thurston is ruled out.

Thurston did not believe it was unfair to make Milford sweat on his first game.

“(Queensland coach) Kevvie (Walters) has given me until before kickoff but there are a lot of training sessions to get through before then,” he said.

“For Milf’s sake he probably needs (a heads up) as well so he can prepare like he is playing.

“I had a chat to him (Milford) about it and he is in a good head space.”