Four Wallaby bolters who could be Cheika’s ‘Peter Who?’

As Wallaby Coach Michael Cheika and his cohorts finalise the Wallaby squad for the upcoming Tests matches against the Fijians, Italians and Scots, I think all Wallaby fans near and far also put pen-to-paper with their mates.
They need to nut out who they think should get the nod to wear the green and gold. It’s a pastime that is done over a few beers, a long drive or to avoid talking about the bills among many and I’m no different!
While I think we can rest assured that Stephen Moore will skipper the side and Michael Hooper will wear the seven jumper, Bernard Foley the ten and Israel Folau the fifteen, what has always interested me is those known as the ‘bolters’, or those who were not expected to make the cut but have been given the chance, the opportunity to show their wares. In cricketing terms it may be referred to as a ‘Peter Who Selection’.
For those of you who have no idea what I’m talking about, Peter Laurence Taylor won selection into the Australian cricket side in the summer of 1986-87 after playing only a handful of state games for New South Wales prompting one headline: ‘Peter Who’.
Taylor had a more than credible Test debut with the bowling figures of 6/78 at the SCG against the old enemy. Taylor went on to have a respectable Test career playing 13 Tests and 83 one day internationals and then faded back into the relative obscurity from whence he came.
Is there a Wallaby ‘Peter Who’ out there today that Coach Cheika and company would be willing to entertain?
I am not sure if the following selections classify as such a selection but I am at least willing to pick four ‘bolters’ that I think could do a job for the Wallabies if not now, but in the near future.
What is clear is that 2017 will be a seminal year for the Wallabies, they must start the World Cup Campaign now and blood they players they think can hoist the William Webb Ellis Trophy in 2019.
Tyrel Lomax
Weighing in a reported 127kg and standing at 192cm out of St Edmunds College in Canberra, Lomax is a baby Goliath at only 20 years of age.
It has been reported the young Rebels tight head has already been sounded out by the New Zealand rugby union despite already representing Australia in the under-20s in 2015-16.
This reported approach should ring alarm bells for Wallaby selectors who appear to have already lost a genuine scrimmaging talent in Australian born-and-raised Mike Ala’alatoa to the kiwi cause.
While Lomax is yet to stamp any genuine authority as a prop forward he has the chassis of a classic and perhaps some time at Mario ‘The Mechanic’ Ledesma’s workshop and a ten minute cameo at the back end of a Test early in his career could be on the cards?
Lukhan Tui
Auckland born and of Samoan descent Tui is developing into a weapon at the Queensland Reds under the tutor ledge of All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn.
It was discussed in a recent Spiro Zavos article that legendary All Blacks coach Fred Allen thought the Wallabies could have won the 2011 Rugby World Cup in they had Brad Thorn in their side, perhaps the ‘Needles’ words might come back to haunt New Zealand if the abrasive 198cm, 121kg lock forward gets a cap or two under his belt this winter.
God knows if the Wallabies don’t pick him up the New Zealanders or Samoans might.
Ned Hannigan
I just love the way this bloke plays the game. Hard at it, but there is some intelligence behind his effort as well with some leadership quality already starting to surface.
At 22 years of age and a product of St Josephs College Hunters Hill I see a young Rocky Elsom in Hannigan but without as many mistakes or penalties as the young Elsom had in his career.
Out of Coonamble in western New South Wales, Hannigan has headlined his fledgling Waratah career with a willingness to work hard, prowess in the lineout and running the ball often displaying the requisite body height that would be pleasing to the eye of the late, great David Brockhoff who would say of body height “like wind through the wheat chaps”.
With Dean Mumm retiring and Scott Fardy on the move to Leinster, perhaps Hannigan might find himself closer to Wallaby gold that any of us expected at the beginning of the season.
Jack Cornelsen
In my opinion the most talented, yet underated back row forward in Queensland. Standing at 195cm and weighing in about 107kg the 24-year-old who plays his rugby with the University of Queensland Rugby Club in Brisbane is the complete rugby athlete being fast, fit, strong, skillful and visionary.
Cornelsen is a dominant line-out forward but his greatest asset without a doubt is his speed of foot and hand for a big man.
I recently watched his performance against Sunnybank where Cornselsen displayed his understanding of space, how to use it and more importantly how to put his teammates into scoring opportunities.
He truly is a entrepreneurial number eight who can run with the backs similar to a Sergio Parisse or Keiran Read. Who was the last Wallaby eight who could do that?
Now Cornelsen is not ready for Test match rugby, but he would greatly benefit from time in Wallaby camp.
It is understood that Cornelsen is highly rated by some outside of Queensland and his representative career is a matter of when, not if. Perhaps Coach Cheika might bring him into the fold early?
So there it is sports fans is there a ‘bolter’ or a “Peter Who” out there that you would want to see in Wallaby colours?
May 26th 2017 @ 9:56am
Train Without A Station said | May 26th 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Great article Nick.
I definitely agree on Lomax now. If you’d asked me in the first 5 games I would have said he was nowhere near showing potential but he has really gone from strength to strength with his scrummaging.
I would add that Fereti Sa’aga at Loosehead may be another one to watch. His scrummaging is coming along well and he definitely has a lot to offer around the ground as a former Aus Schoolboys number 8.
I’m still on the fence on Tui. Shows a great deal of promise in patches but think to progress as a lock his line out work needs to improve a lot.
I disagree on both Hannigan and Cornelson. I don’t see any of Rocky in Hannigan, who to me at best will become another Fardy. At 22 I haven’t seen anything to suggest he can replicate NRC form at Super Rugby level and really is going to be stuck as a player who is more of a lock in what he offers, but just lacks the size to go far as one.
Cornelson interestingly played in the last Top League season for the Wild Knights. What I’ve seen at NRC level hasn’t really impressed me.
May 26th 2017 @ 10:29am
Brett McKay said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Interestingly, Train, the Qld Country backrowers last year, Cornelson, Maclean Jones, Angus Scott-Young, Conor Mitchell all played a really mobile game, all heavy into the breakdown and carried well. But a couple of blokes named Smith and Higginbotham makes cracking the reds side a bit difficult at the moment..
And am I right in recalling you’ve packed down alongside Fereti Sa’aga in Melbourne, yourself?
May 26th 2017 @ 10:33am
Train Without A Station said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Yes mate I did in the past – just politics that held me back…
(And complete lack of ability).
May 26th 2017 @ 10:37am
Train Without A Station said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
On Sa’aga he’s probably not had the same path that some other young players to come out of Melbourne have had. Where Rob Leota and Sione Tuipolotu were signed straight out of school, and Jordan Uelese was signed within a year of leaving school, Fereti had to toil away much harder to get his shot and even now was not on a full Super Rugby contract.
But despite not getting the opportunity as early he has worked really hard, trained full time and then when given a supplementary contract for 2017, as soon as his opportunity came he really took it and held his own.
His work ethic and attitude is why you’d be pressed to find somebody with a bad word to say about him.
May 26th 2017 @ 10:06am
jameswm said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Geez if Cornelson is all that and with the pedigree I assume his name suggests, why on earth isn’t he in a Super squad?
The Tahs could take him with Dempsey and Hanigan (one n) to fill out the 5, 6 and 8 spots and add depth. And that takes me to Dempsey. I picked him to excel this year, but injury has stopped his season so far. He’s back to club rugby this season, so too late for these tests I’d say.
For a big guy, Lomax has good agility and he also has good hands. What a package, and we need to keep him away from the darkness. And we need Mike Ala back, thank you very much. Throw the kitchen sink at him. An Aussie prop developed and doing well int he Crusaders set-up, wow. I haven’t seen much of the Crusaders this season but will watch them demolish the Rebs this season – though Ala is up against Toby Smith who came back from injury strongly last weekend.
Who else? Latu wouldn’t be a bolter. Shame Moore is a lock for hooker and captain, because Latu and TPN are p laying a lot better and would change the dynamic of the team. Hooper is the logical captain too.
Lukhan Tui I like. I thought it took Qld too long to involve him, but there might have been reasons I don’t know about. He is big, fast, strong and can play the open game, so he needs a lot of work on jumping, scrumming, breakdown work etc to be the full package.
Duncan Paella in Qld has really impressed me this season.
I’d have to look through the squads to find another bolter.
May 26th 2017 @ 10:51am
Charlie Turner said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Moore is probably the best lineout thrower in the country but he would be among the worst strikers of the ball at hooker when the scrum is under pressure. He is ponderous around the field, falling well behind the mobility required of a modern, international hooker. Latu should be given a chance. Wasn’t Toby Smith training as a backup Wallaby hooker at some point?
May 26th 2017 @ 11:05am
PeterK said | May 26th 2017 @ 11:05am | ! Report
If Lomax has played for aust u20’s then he is locked in as only being able to play for the wallabies.
Effective jan 1 2018 that won’t be the case but that change is not retrospective.
May 26th 2017 @ 11:07am
Train Without A Station said | May 26th 2017 @ 11:07am | ! Report
When has 20s been our designated 2nd team?
May 26th 2017 @ 10:16am
Machooka said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Good read Nick… with some interesting observations.
One thing I really agree with is your comment… ‘2017 is a seminal year for the Wallabies, they must…’ and I really hope this is front and centre of mind by Cheika and Co.
Likewise, I hope you’re right about young Cornelsen… as the Wallaby desperately needs a hard athletic 8!
May 26th 2017 @ 10:31am
Brett McKay said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Like all these names Nick. I’ll throw Isi Naisarani into the mix, too – though he might not quite be eligible just yet. But he’s starting to show a bit of his NRC form in patches for the Force.
And Richard Hardwick, I’m sure, will see time in Gold before the year is out…
May 26th 2017 @ 10:34am
Train Without A Station said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Definitely agree on Naisarani.
Looked great in the NRC and will be better after a full year in a professional program.
May 26th 2017 @ 10:51am
piru said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Naisarani is always good for a few metres, even if he’s caught flat footed and not expecting the ball.
The thing I like most about him though is that he rarely throws a stupid pass or 1% offload – he’s good enough to break tackles and carry defenders backwards but has the nous (ugh) to know when to be patient and just recycle.
Hardwick has been impressive too – some calculations tell me I used to ref some of these guys in 12s and 14s – I wish I’d known back then they’d go onto great things!
May 26th 2017 @ 10:58am
RahRah said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:58am | ! Report
If I’d known then what I know now I’d never have married the b1tch either 🙂
May 26th 2017 @ 10:42am
Crazy Horse said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Richard Hardwick explifies who we should be seeing. Young, talented, hardworking and plenty of enthusiasm.
BTW he’s a product of The University of Western Australia Rugby Club.
May 26th 2017 @ 10:35am
Marto said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Foley Folau Hooper Moore..Same blokes who play ok against minnows, but cant cut it against the ABS Poms Irish or Springboks…
May 26th 2017 @ 10:40am
Marto said | May 26th 2017 @ 10:40am | ! Report
” It is understood that Cornelsen is highly rated by some outside of Queensland ”
So you have to be highly rated outside of Queensland to get a crack at a wallaby jumper ?? ..hahaha ..I always knew that.. You have confirmed this Nick….He stilL wont get a look in….Hanigan will, as he wears the SKY BLUE..