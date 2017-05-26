Four Wallaby bolters who could be Cheika’s ‘Peter Who?’

As Wallaby Coach Michael Cheika and his cohorts finalise the Wallaby squad for the upcoming Tests matches against the Fijians, Italians and Scots, I think all Wallaby fans near and far also put pen-to-paper with their mates.

They need to nut out who they think should get the nod to wear the green and gold. It’s a pastime that is done over a few beers, a long drive or to avoid talking about the bills among many and I’m no different!

While I think we can rest assured that Stephen Moore will skipper the side and Michael Hooper will wear the seven jumper, Bernard Foley the ten and Israel Folau the fifteen, what has always interested me is those known as the ‘bolters’, or those who were not expected to make the cut but have been given the chance, the opportunity to show their wares. In cricketing terms it may be referred to as a ‘Peter Who Selection’.

For those of you who have no idea what I’m talking about, Peter Laurence Taylor won selection into the Australian cricket side in the summer of 1986-87 after playing only a handful of state games for New South Wales prompting one headline: ‘Peter Who’.

Taylor had a more than credible Test debut with the bowling figures of 6/78 at the SCG against the old enemy. Taylor went on to have a respectable Test career playing 13 Tests and 83 one day internationals and then faded back into the relative obscurity from whence he came.

Is there a Wallaby ‘Peter Who’ out there today that Coach Cheika and company would be willing to entertain?

I am not sure if the following selections classify as such a selection but I am at least willing to pick four ‘bolters’ that I think could do a job for the Wallabies if not now, but in the near future.

What is clear is that 2017 will be a seminal year for the Wallabies, they must start the World Cup Campaign now and blood they players they think can hoist the William Webb Ellis Trophy in 2019.

Tyrel Lomax

Weighing in a reported 127kg and standing at 192cm out of St Edmunds College in Canberra, Lomax is a baby Goliath at only 20 years of age.

It has been reported the young Rebels tight head has already been sounded out by the New Zealand rugby union despite already representing Australia in the under-20s in 2015-16.

This reported approach should ring alarm bells for Wallaby selectors who appear to have already lost a genuine scrimmaging talent in Australian born-and-raised Mike Ala’alatoa to the kiwi cause.

While Lomax is yet to stamp any genuine authority as a prop forward he has the chassis of a classic and perhaps some time at Mario ‘The Mechanic’ Ledesma’s workshop and a ten minute cameo at the back end of a Test early in his career could be on the cards?

Lukhan Tui

Auckland born and of Samoan descent Tui is developing into a weapon at the Queensland Reds under the tutor ledge of All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn.

It was discussed in a recent Spiro Zavos article that legendary All Blacks coach Fred Allen thought the Wallabies could have won the 2011 Rugby World Cup in they had Brad Thorn in their side, perhaps the ‘Needles’ words might come back to haunt New Zealand if the abrasive 198cm, 121kg lock forward gets a cap or two under his belt this winter.

God knows if the Wallabies don’t pick him up the New Zealanders or Samoans might.

Ned Hannigan

I just love the way this bloke plays the game. Hard at it, but there is some intelligence behind his effort as well with some leadership quality already starting to surface.

At 22 years of age and a product of St Josephs College Hunters Hill I see a young Rocky Elsom in Hannigan but without as many mistakes or penalties as the young Elsom had in his career.

Out of Coonamble in western New South Wales, Hannigan has headlined his fledgling Waratah career with a willingness to work hard, prowess in the lineout and running the ball often displaying the requisite body height that would be pleasing to the eye of the late, great David Brockhoff who would say of body height “like wind through the wheat chaps”.

With Dean Mumm retiring and Scott Fardy on the move to Leinster, perhaps Hannigan might find himself closer to Wallaby gold that any of us expected at the beginning of the season.

Jack Cornelsen

In my opinion the most talented, yet underated back row forward in Queensland. Standing at 195cm and weighing in about 107kg the 24-year-old who plays his rugby with the University of Queensland Rugby Club in Brisbane is the complete rugby athlete being fast, fit, strong, skillful and visionary.

Cornelsen is a dominant line-out forward but his greatest asset without a doubt is his speed of foot and hand for a big man.

I recently watched his performance against Sunnybank where Cornselsen displayed his understanding of space, how to use it and more importantly how to put his teammates into scoring opportunities.

He truly is a entrepreneurial number eight who can run with the backs similar to a Sergio Parisse or Keiran Read. Who was the last Wallaby eight who could do that?

Now Cornelsen is not ready for Test match rugby, but he would greatly benefit from time in Wallaby camp.

It is understood that Cornelsen is highly rated by some outside of Queensland and his representative career is a matter of when, not if. Perhaps Coach Cheika might bring him into the fold early?

So there it is sports fans is there a ‘bolter’ or a “Peter Who” out there that you would want to see in Wallaby colours?