Franklin fires five, but Buddy brilliance can’t halt Herculean Hawks

Hawthorn have snagged a big upset win on Friday night, knocking off their fierce rivals Sydney thanks to a late winner from captain Jarryd Roughead.

It was a bruising game of footy as it always is between these two teams, with Lance Franklin in particular happy to let former teammates know it when he was up and about.

The Hawks jumped out to a fast start kicking five goals to two in the first quarter, with two coming through Luke Breust, while it was Franklin who put on both of Sydney’s, kicking two pearlers from tricky angles.

The Swans appeared to be back in it during a low-scoring second term, kicking the first two of the quarter to bring the margin back under ten points.

However, when the Hawks scored their first of the term 23 minutes in, it prompted a quick flurry of goals including a ripping roller from Shaun Burgoyne that saw them extend their lead to 21 points at the major change.

The third quarter was then an even affair until late, but the Swans burst away with two goals in the last few minutes through Gary Rohan and Franklin – his fifth of the night – to bring the margin back under a goal at the final change.

It was then Issac Heeney who stood tall, kicking the first of the final term to put the Swans ahead for the first time all night, then quickly going back to back to give them just an inch of breathing space.

In a nick of time, Burgoyne lifted the Hawks as he has so many times before, booting his second goal of the night to make the margin only a single point.

Sydney, in their desperation to defend, rushed a behind over for Hawthorn, and suddenly it was a tie game with only three minutes left on the clock.

The odds of a draw seemed to be rising, but Roughead took a mark from 50 metres out on a wide angle with less than two minutes remaining.

A behind would’ve been enough to put them ahead, but Roughead kicked the most timely captain’s goal you’ll ever see to give Hawthorn the advantage.

The Swans managed one last forward push, but Hawthorn cleared defense and were driving up the ground as the siren sounded, sealing a remarkable and thrilling upset.

It was a great display of footy with some of the best indigenous talents in the game showing their swagger, Franklin doing everything he could to get his side over the line, and Burgoyne’s brilliance proving crucial for the Hawks.

For the Swans, Josh P Kennedy, Dan Hannebery and Zak Jones were all dynamic through the midfield, but didn’t get enough help, and Franklin aside, they only had five other players trouble the goals.

Hawthorn saw Isaac Smith and Liam Shiels lift to support the always excellent work of Tom Mitchell, while Ben McEvoy bested Kurt Tippett in the ruck and both of the milestone men, Breust and Brendan Whitecross, kicked multiple goals – three and two respectively.

Sydney lost Jake Lloyd and Sam Reid to injury during the game and finish two down on the bench.

Franklin won the Goodes-O’Loughlin medal as best on ground in a losing side.

Final score

Sydney Swans 11.9.75

Hawthorn Hawks 12.9.81