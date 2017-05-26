Milford and Peats under Origin microscope

The annual State of Origin mind games go into overdrive

QLD weren't bluffing as Johnathan Thurston ruled out of game one

They got their opportunities because of the misfortunes of others and now the State of Origin series rests in the hands of rookies Nathan Peats and Anthony Milford.

Queensland on Thursday confirmed playmaker Johnathan Thurston had succumbed to a shoulder injury, handing 22-year-old Milford his debut in Wednesday’s game one at Suncorp Stadium.

Milford is set to be targeted by the Blues due to questions about his defence after missing 31 tackles this year – the 13th most in the league.

Peats meanwhile confirmed he was set to play 80 minutes at hooker – a monumental ask after getting just four games under his belt following a long lay off due to a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old Gold Coast rake spent the first six weeks watching from the stands and was behind Peter Wallace in the Blues’ No.9 pecking order before the Penrith veteran went down with a groin tear.

Peats seemed to knock the idea that bench utility Jack Bird was set to spend time at dummy-half on the head, saying he was preparing to play the full game.

“That’s the plan, it’s a tough arena and Origin’s a different beast,” Peats said.

“I’m sure Queensland are going to be sending traffic my way but that’s the position I play. I’m looking forward to the battle.”

Milford is considered one of the best attacking halves in the game but has faced criticism due to his perceived defensive frailties.

He’s set to be tested out by the Blues’ imposing right side of Josh Dugan, Blake Ferguson and Josh Jackson while Josh Papalii is set to be assigned to be his bodyguard on Queensland’s left.

“Wherever he stands he’s got to make his tackles,” NSW prop David Klemmer said.

“They’ll look after him really well.”

Klemmer praised Thurston’s remarkable streak of 36 straight Origins but said Queensland have lost little with Milford in their line up.