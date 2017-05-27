Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

Two top eight teams do battle at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night as the Adelaide Crows host the Fremantle Dockers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEST.

After a slow start to the season, the Dockers have hit a run of form and now sit in fifth spot with a 6-3 win-loss record, after winning six of their last seven.

However, this is just about the toughest test facing them tonight. Travelling to play the ladder-leading Adelaide Crows.

The Crows have hit a bit of a snag after a dominant start to the season, losing consecutive games to mid-range sides before a large but probably inconsequential win over the Brisbane Lions.

In pretty much any game involving the Crows, the first consideration is their impressive forward line.

Taylor Walker is in good form, but the real danger men tonight are Eddie Betts and the much improved Charlie Cameron. It’s a big assignment for the Dockers’ small defenders tonight.

At selection, the Crows have recalled Josh Jenkins from his one-week exile, as well as the experienced David Mackay. Hampton is injured and Gallucci has been dropped.

With Sandilands injured the Dockers bring in Jonathan Griffin for a rare appearance, while Tucker comes in for Langdon.

For their part, the Dockers will be hoping to gain an edge in the midfield. With Fyfe, Neale and the Hill brothers in good form.

They’ve also had a big boost from the resurgence of Michael Walters, who has recovered in superb style after an injury-affected start to the year.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ross Lyon chooses to send a player to run with Rory Sloane, after tagging seems to have curbed his influence somewhat in recent weeks.

All that said, the Crows are in fact the league ladders for contested possession, and should expect Sam Jacobs to give them first use of the ball in what appears to be something of a ruck mismtach.

Prediction

Some of the gloss might have slightly gone off the Crows, but their attacking power should be too much at home against the Dockers.

Adelaide by 35 points.