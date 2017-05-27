Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

Two top eight teams do battle at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night as the Adelaide Crows host the Fremantle Dockers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEST.
After a slow start to the season, the Dockers have hit a run of form and now sit in fifth spot with a 6-3 win-loss record, after winning six of their last seven.
However, this is just about the toughest test facing them tonight. Travelling to play the ladder-leading Adelaide Crows.
The Crows have hit a bit of a snag after a dominant start to the season, losing consecutive games to mid-range sides before a large but probably inconsequential win over the Brisbane Lions.
In pretty much any game involving the Crows, the first consideration is their impressive forward line.
Taylor Walker is in good form, but the real danger men tonight are Eddie Betts and the much improved Charlie Cameron. It’s a big assignment for the Dockers’ small defenders tonight.
At selection, the Crows have recalled Josh Jenkins from his one-week exile, as well as the experienced David Mackay. Hampton is injured and Gallucci has been dropped.
With Sandilands injured the Dockers bring in Jonathan Griffin for a rare appearance, while Tucker comes in for Langdon.
For their part, the Dockers will be hoping to gain an edge in the midfield. With Fyfe, Neale and the Hill brothers in good form.
They’ve also had a big boost from the resurgence of Michael Walters, who has recovered in superb style after an injury-affected start to the year.
It’ll be interesting to see if Ross Lyon chooses to send a player to run with Rory Sloane, after tagging seems to have curbed his influence somewhat in recent weeks.
All that said, the Crows are in fact the league ladders for contested possession, and should expect Sam Jacobs to give them first use of the ball in what appears to be something of a ruck mismtach.
Prediction
Some of the gloss might have slightly gone off the Crows, but their attacking power should be too much at home against the Dockers.
Adelaide by 35 points.
8:22pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:22pm | ! Report
BEHIND FREMANTLE
Dockers sneak forward, David Mundy with a set shot that he probably would’ve nailed if it was after the siren against Richmond, but it ain’t and he doesn’t.
ADELAIDE 5.11.41
FREMANTLE 1.1.7
8:19pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:19pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Rushed behind to the Crows.
ADELAIDE 5.9.39
FREMANTLE 1.0.6
8:19pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Second half underway now.
8:18pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Sloane’s goal, the first of the game.
8:18pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Massive fan of this kid. Superstar in the making.
8:17pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:17pm | ! Report
Symptomatic of the Dockers right now.
8:17pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:17pm | ! Report
Soooooo that wasn’t good.
Anyway, three quarters to go!
8:16pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Absolutely dominant first quarter. Adelaide boasting 25 inside 50s to just three from Fremantle tells you everything you need to know.
To Fremantle’s credit, they were able to get a goal on the board thanks to a nice effort from Cam McCarthy.
But their skills have been woeful and they haven’t been able to compete with Adelaide in winning the ball. Crows are +5 in intercept possessions, +7 in clearances.
Two goals to Wayne Milera, singles to Josh Jenkins, Andy Otten and Rory Sloane.
Only thing the Crows need to do is be a little smarter going at goal – they’ve tried a few shots that just won’t work in wet weather footy. That could easily have been a ten-goal quarter.
They’ll win by 100 though if Fremantle keep playing in their current manner.
8:20pm
FreoFan said | 8:20pm | ! Report
We need to just start competing.
8:12pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:12pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
ADELAIDE 5.9.39
FREMANTLE 1.0.6
8:11pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:11pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Rory Sloane slams through what looks like a goal, but Dockers players insist it was touched – and the score review agrees with them.
ADELAIDE 5.9.39
FREMANTLE 1.0.6