Cowboys don’t need Thurston to win and neither do Queensland

After 36 consecutive Origins in a row Johnathan Thurston will miss his first game since his debut over a decade ago – and possibly his first series. He has decided to retire from Origin this year regardless if he plays or not.

But Queensland need not despair. We do not need Thurston to win. The Cowboys have proved that they don’t need Thurston to win and neither do Queensland. With the experience of Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith at halfback and dummy half respectively, Queensland will be able to obtain victory without any dramas.

Anthony Milford makes his debut for Queensland at five-eighth for the injured Thurston and will no doubt need all the help he can get to replace Thurston.

Michael Morgan is also in the side and his experience at five-eighth for the Cowboys will only help the Queenslanders in replacing JT.

NSW is trying to use JT’s absence to their advantage but considering their record, a well-trained Intrust Super Cup team could beat NSW. Maybe not the Central Queensland Capras, but one of the top teams.

Don’t worry, all is well in the Sunshine State. Queensland will win another series, even if we don’t see Thurston in Maroon ever again.