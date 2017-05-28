Monaco Grand Prix: Formula One live race updates, blog

It’s the race of high stakes and high-profile individuals, as Formula One returns to its jewel in the crown in the Monaco Grand Prix. Tune into The Roar’s live blog coverage of the race from 10pm AEST.

This unique outlier on the calendar is the ultimate concrete jungle, with its 3.3km layout testing the wit of those who challenge it.

The 78 laps are always marred with some form of chaos, with Safety Car interventions inevitable.

Overtaking is extremely limited and in 2017 with the wider cars and tyres, consider it moot to see many attempts at all. This’ll put onus on the expected one pit-stop, which could be influenced by the Safety Car, for anyone to make strategical gains.

6 points separate championship protagonists in Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton coming into an event where neither have had a consistent run at.

Hamilton may be twice a winner around the streets of Monaco, but has had his fair share of skirmishes – as well as Vettel who only won the race in 2011.

Though neither will start on pole position for the race, with Kimi Räikkönen claiming his first pole since 2008, putting him in the box seat to win his first race since 2013.

Ferrari locked out the front-row for the second time in 2017, boosting their chances of a win around a circuit that they have not won since 2001 astonishingly.

Valtteri Bottas will fly the flag for Mercedes AMG from third, as Hamilton suffered a compromised qualifying and was eliminated in fourteenth.

While Fernando Alonso is across the Atlantic contesting the Indy 500 this weekend, Jenson Button has come out of retirement for McLaren to race – though with a 15-place grid penalty for exceeding the allocated number of power-unit components.

Both McLarens however qualified inside the top ten for the first time this year, though even Stoffel Vandoorne incurs a three-place penalty from the previous race.

With very little change of position anticipated, Red Bull sit pretty in fourth and fifth with Max Verstappen leading Daniel Ricciardo and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz joining them in sixth.

For Ricciardo in particular, Monaco speaks ‘unfinished business,’ following last year’s pit-stop heartbreak, which lost the Aussie the chance to win from pole.

Can the under-pressure Iceman keep it cool and win his first grand prix since Australia 2013, at the Jewel of all events?

Tune into The Roar’s live blog coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix from 10pm AEST for what should be a thrilling race.