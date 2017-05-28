WATCH: Young Lion goals despite Dunn’s classic sledge

Rhys Mathieson is apparently making a name for himself at AFL level, with the young Brisbane Lions midfielder on the receiving end of a very specific sledge from the Collingwood Magpies’ Lynden Dunn.

In his debut season last year, Mathieson caught the eye on several occasions with a “shotgun” goal celebration, mimicking the action of shooting after he booted a major.

Though the second-year Lion was playing in his just his first game of the season, Dunn certainly remembered the move.

Mathieson was taking a set shot in the third quarter, while the Magpie defender stood on the mark. And Dunn was apparently desperate to put the midfielder off, performing the shotgun goal celebration as Mathieson began his run-up.

Unfortunately for Dunn his efforts were in vain, as Mathieson kicked truly, and celebrated accordingly – although this time, without the infamous move.

Dunn would go on to have the last laugh however, as Collingwood recorded a 45-point win over Brisbane at the MCG.