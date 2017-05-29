AFL Team of the Week: Round 10

By Josh Barnstable , 29 May 2017 Josh Barnstable is a Roar Rookie

Some of the stars of the game shone brightly in Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round, enough so to make the AFL Round 10 Team of the Week.

Back Pocket – Jake Lever (Adelaide)

The young defender was brilliant in tough conditions over the Dockers, hauling in 11 grabs while playing on Cam McCarthy, who managed just one goal.

Lever also collected 29 possessions in a quality display.

Full Back – Lynden Dunn (Collingwood)

After being given his chance by the Magpies a few weeks ago, Dunn has become popular amongst the black and white faithful.

On Sunday against Brisbane, the former Demon had 15 touches, took six marks and kept Dan McStay scoreless. Dunn even snuck forward for an important goal.

Back Pocket – Sam Docherty (Melbourne)

The gun Blue was simply outstanding against North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium.

The John Nicholls Medal winner racked up 31 disposals, took seven marks, laid four tackles and even snuck forward for two goals.

Half Back – Brayden Maynard (Collingwood)

The underrated defender has had a very solid past month or so, culminating in a very good performance against the Lions.

Maynard collected 25 possessions at 84 per cent efficiency, took three grabs, laid three tackles and kicked a goal.

Centre Half Back – Alex Rance (Richmond)

The All-Australian defender wore Cale Hooker like a glove on Saturday night against the Bombers, keeping him goalless while gathering 19 touches, taking six marks and laying six tackles.

Half Back – Zac Williams (Greater Western Sydney)

The dashing young Giant was pivotal in his side’s upset win over West Coast over in Perth.

Williams amassed 28 disposals, took three marks, kicked a goal and provided a lot of run and dash.

Middle

Wing – Bryce Gibbs (Carlton)

Gibbs was simply outstanding against the Roos, earning best on ground honours despite his side going down.

The former number one draft pick collected 38 possessions, 12 of them contested, won five clearances, took six marks, laid six tackles and slotted three goals.

Centre – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

The inspirational Cats skipper led from the front back on Thursday night against the Power.

Selwood finished with 33 touches, 19 of those contested, six clearances, seven marks and four tackles.

Wing – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

The Collingwood captain provided a touch of spark on a grey, miserable day in Melbourne.

Pendlebury finished with 31 touches, 12 contested, seven clearances, three marks and eight tackles.

Forward

Half Forward – Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn)

Wound back the clock on Friday night with a vintage performance against Sydney at the SCG.

Burgoyne was simply outstanding, collecting 26 possessions, 19 of them contested, taking four marks, laying five tackles and kicking two great goals.

Centre Half Forward – Lance Franklin (Sydney)

In the same game, another indigenous champion starred. Lance Franklin almost proved to be the matchwinner for the Swans, kicking five goals from six marks and 16 touches.

Half Forward – Nathan Jones (Melbourne)

The Melbourne skipper led his side’s second-half fightback up in Alice Springs on Saturday evening.

In a brilliant third term, Jones collected 12 disposals and kicked two goals. He finished the match with 27 touches, six marks, five tackles and three majors.

Forward Pocket – Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)

Another from Melbourne who lifted considerably after half time against Gold Coast.

Garlett kicked five goals, four of them in the second half, while also collecting 24 possessions, taking eight marks and laying four tackles.

Full Forward – Jake Stringer (Western Bulldogs)

In his first game since Round 7, Stringer quickly got back to work, kicking his side’s opening four goals of the game against St Kilda.

Ended with five majors from 15 disposals and seven marks.

Forward Pocket – Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)

Sporting some blond tips in his brown hair, Elliott provided even more flair with his football on Sunday against the Lions.

Was Collingwood’s most dangerous target up forward, finishing with an inaccurate 4.4 from 14 touches, eight marks and four tackles.

Followers

Ruckman – Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton)

Absolutely monstered North Melbourne star Todd Goldstein in the ruck on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

Kreuzer had 18 touches, eight of them contested, won five clearances, laid nine tackles and won 46 hitouts. In comparison, Goldstein had just one kick and didn’t take a mark.

Ruck Rover – Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Claimed best afield honours in the Dreamtime at the ‘G clash against Essendon on Saturday night.

The in-demand Martin racked up 30 possessions, 13 of them contested, won six clearances, took five marks, laid seven tackles and kicked a great goal. Won the Yiooken Medal for his efforts.

Rover – Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

After a couple of modest weeks, Sloane returned to the form that saw him instated as a Brownlow Medal favourite against Fremantle.

Sloane finished with 30 disposals, 17 of those contested, won eight clearances, took five grabs, laid 13 tackles and kicked two goals.

Interchange

Josh Kelly (Greater Western Sydney)

Arguably the hottest property in the football world at the moment was instrumental in Greater Western Sydney’s win over the Eagles on the road.

Kelly ended the match with 29 touches at 82 per cent efficiency, four marks, six tackles and a goal.

Jared Polec (Port Adelaide)

Played one of his best games on Thursday night against the Cats down in Geelong.

The former Lion racked up 29 possessions, took seven marks, laid five tackles and kicked a goal.

Luke McDonald (North Melbourne)

The bullocking young Roo was one of his side’s best players in North’s win over the Blues at Etihad.

McDonald collected 28 disposals, an equal career-high, won six clearances, took four marks, laid seven tackles and booted a long goal from outside 50 late in the match to steady the ship.

Dayne Beams (Brisbane)

The silky Brisbane captain was fantastic against his old side, ending the game with 28 disposals, 11 of those contested, six clearances, three marks, five tackles and three goals.

Emergencies

Brendon Goddard (Essendon)

Started like a house on fire against Richmond on Saturday night, but despite a quiet finish was still one of Essendon’s best.

Had 28 touches at a lethal 92 per cent efficiency, took four marks, laid three tackles and kicked two goals.

Lachie Weller (Fremantle)

The classy young Docker was a bright light on a dark day for Fremantle, who were comprehensively thrashed by 100 points.

Weller compiled 30 touches at 80 per cent efficiency, took four marks and kicked two of his side’s six goals.

Lewis Jetta (West Coast)

Played perhaps his best game in the West Coast colours on Sunday against the Giants.

Perhaps inspired by Indigenous Round, Jetta finished with 28 possessions, four grabs, two majors and one exciting goal celebration.

On paper

FB: Jake Lever (Adelaide), Lynden Dunn (Collingwood), Sam Docherty (Carlton)

HB: Brayden Maynard (Collingwood), Alex Rance (Richmond), Zac Williams (Greater Western Sydney)

C: Bryce Gibbs (Carlton), Joel Selwood (Geelong), Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

HF: Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn), Lance Franklin (Sydney), Nathan Jones (Melbourne)

FF: Jeff Garlett (Melbourne), Jake Stringer (Western Bulldogs), Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)

R: Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton), Dustin Martin (Richmond), Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

I/C: Josh Kelly (Greater Western Sydney), Jared Polec (Port Adelaide), Luke McDonald (North Melbourne), Dayne Beams (Brisbane)

EMG: Brendon Goddard (Essendon), Lachie Weller (Fremantle), Lewis Jetta (West Coast)

By team

Adelaide: Lever, Sloane (2)

Brisbane: Beams (1)

Carlton: Docherty, Gibbs, Kreuzer (3)

Collingwood: Dunn, Maynard, Elliott, Pendlebury (4)

Essendon: Nil (0)

Fremantle: Nil (0)

Geelong: J Selwood (1)

Gold Coast: Nil (0)

Greater Western Sydney: Williams, Kelly (2)

Hawthorn: Burgoyne (1)

Melbourne: Jones, Garlett (2)

North Melbourne: McDonald (1)

Port Adelaide: Polec (1)

Richmond: Rance, Martin (2)

St Kilda: Nil (0)

Sydney: Franklin (1)

West Coast: Nil (0)

Western Bulldogs: Stringer (1)