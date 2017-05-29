Alex Noren’s final-round 52 clinches the British PGA

While Swede Alex Noren was burning up the famous Wentworth course in England overnight, his challengers were burning cash.

The 34-year-old began seven shots off the 54-hole lead shared by Australian Andrew Dodt and South African Branden Grace.

But a flawless final-round 62 that included eight birdies and an eagle on the last saw Noren in the clubhouse with a course record-equalling 62 he now shares with compatriot Robert Karlsson in 2010 and Dane Thomas Bjorn in 2014.

It was back in the winner’s circle for the first time since last year when Noren rocketed up the world rankings after winning the Scottish Open, the European Masters, the British Masters, and the Nedbank Challenge.

Noren is now ranked 13 in the world, and will be inside the top ten when the latest rankings are released.

But Dodt was the surprise packet.

The former Australian Amateur champion in 2007, the 31-year-old has only won two pro tournaments – the 2010 Avanta Masters, and the 2015 Thailand Classic.

Now ranked 251 in the world, the enormity of what was possible struck after he birdied the fourth, but missing seven very makeable birdies in 11 holes cost him the tournament.

Grace had virtually the same problems, especially at the 12th with a double bogey on his way to finish five shots off the pace.

Open champion Henrik Stenson was Noren’s biggest danger, but three bogeys offset his seven birdies, and he finished three shy.

Francesco Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts were also genuine contenders, but Molinari managed five birdies and just the one bogey, missing six other birdie chances.

Colsaerts carded two eagles and six birdies in his 65, but a double and a bogey cruelled his campaign.

The interesting contender was Hideto Tanihara, who thought he had bombed out in the opening round with a 76 that included a quadruple bogey.

But he stormed home with 69, 67 and 68 to fall three short.

But the day belonged to Alex Noren, whose name is on the PGA trophy at Wentworth with Colin Montgomery, the only golfer to win three times in succession in 1988, 1999 and 2000, Nick Faldo 1980, 1981 and 1989, Bernhard Langer in 1987 and 1995, ad Ian Woosnam in 1997 and 1998.

Noren is in good company. Watch out for him at the next major – the US Open.