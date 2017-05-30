Curry, not KD, needs the Finals MVP

Two the NBA’s best three players play on the same team and are heading for a showdown against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals Thursday night.

Though Kevin Durant joined the Warriors to win a ring, there are those who believe he needs to be the finals MVP to validate leaving the Thunder.

He needs to be the reason the Warriors win.

I’m here to tell you that it is actually Stephen Curry who needs to lead the Warriors to their second championship in three years.

I hate to say it but when Kevin Durant blew a 3-1 lead to the Warriors last year in the Conference finals and later joined them, he gave up his consideration to be viewed as one of the best of all time. The Finals MVP will do nothing for him.

Additionally LeBron has held the edge over Durant since Durant has come into the league. At no point has the public ever thought that Durant was better than King James. But that is not the case with Stephen Curry.

The back-to-back MVP was considered by many the best basketball player alive last year. No one had unseated LeBron up to that point. Curry was becoming the face of the NBA and someone we could all relate to because of his height, stature, and style of play.

But like Kevin Durant, Curry blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavs last year. His erratic performances in the Finals the past two years coupled with the fact that Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP the year before and Draymond Green would have likely won it last year if the Warriors won the Finals is taking away from Curry’s legend.

The unanimous regular season MVP has not lived up to his billing on the biggest stage. If he doesn’t perform well again, the greatest shooter we have ever seen, will never be in consideration again for who is the best player in the NBA or for being one of the greatest of all time. The greats take care of business on the biggest stage. He can still be in that class, it’s not to late for him, but Curry needs to be the reason why the Warriors win the 2017 NBA Finals.