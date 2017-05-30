The stranded swingman: What to do with Cale Hooker?

For many Bombers fans, the most polarising issue this season has been where to play Cale Hooker.

Many fans are calling for him to be moved back into defence, where he was All-Australian in 2014.

The forward experiment began in 2015, where he kicked 21 goals, after a switch forward halfway through the season. This year, Hooker has played almost exclusively up forward, with the exception of Round 8 against the Cats.

Round 8 saw James Stewart kick three goals, freeing up Hooker to play in defence, where he spent 59 per cent of the game, having spent 71.3 per cent of average game time in the forward half so far this season.

However, with Stewart failing to have an impact in the last two weeks, Hooker has remained up forward and been somewhat ineffectual, culminating in a miserly Dreamtime game, where he went goalless for the second time this season. He has kicked 16 goals so far, at an average of 1.6 per game. John Worsfold has shown he will persist with this experiment for the time being, but when will it be enough?

For me, the experiment has seen mixed success. Round 1 against the Hawks was a resounding success for Hooker, kicking three goals and arguably looking the most potent forward.

However, as Joe Daniher has lifted this season, Hooker has dropped off. Indeed, when compared to Round 14-22 2015 (the game against St Kilda is accepted as his first foray forward), Hooker is averaging 1.3 marks less per game this year (7.1 versus 5.8).

Hooker has had a couple of standout games, with three goals against both Hawthorn and Collingwood, but is struggling when faced with a quality defender, most notably against Adelaide where he only registered eight disposals.

At this point, it needs to be noted that Hooker provides something that Daniher lacked for all of 2015, and indeed for much his career – a decoy. With Daniher freed to roam up the ground, as well as engage in one on one encounters, Daniher is taking more marks and kicking more goals this year.

It’s easy to dismiss Hooker based off his statistical performances, but until Stewart finds his feet at AFL level, Hooker is not the worst option to prevent a double team on Daniher.

While the Hooker experiment may be one that’s up for debate, it is also pertinent to note that with the exception of Hurley and Heppell, the other returning Bombers have started slowly. It would be fairer to judge Hooker at the end of the season, but his performances in the last two weeks have seen him come under intense scrutiny.

Ideally, Essendon would be playing him in defence, but having averaged two goals a game in his stint forward in 2015, the signs are there, even if the results aren’t as forthcoming.