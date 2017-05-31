It’s prediction time and England are going to clean up

The cricket fan in me likes to think anticipation this side of the world is reaching fever pitch with the ICC Champions Trophy just around the corner.

The realist, or cynic depending on how you view things, can spot apathy a mile off and the gathering of the best eight ODI teams in the world has barely registered with the majority.

This is isn’t a surprise of volcanic proportions with the football and rugby seasons only just reaching their respective climaxes – I like these sports as much as the next man, but by my word they drag their seasons out – however it’s still a big tournament that seemingly wants to stand in the corner and not talk to anybody.

In many ways, the Champions Trophy exists in a rather strange void.

There is always a call for context, especially with the 50-over game, and when some is provided nobody seems too fussed.

Of course, this particular tournament suffers because it isn’t called ‘The World Cup’ but that’s a shame as it has a lot to offer. So all in all, what’s not to like?

I don’t necessarily require an answer to that question as I’m all too aware of cricket’s ills but the departure from ultimately pointless ODI series, even if only for a couple of weeks, should be appreciated.

And, if the bookmakers are to be believed, England are the favourites to get their hands on the trophy come June 18.

In their favour are a couple of years’ worth of startling performances after a 2015 World Cup that went lower than the bottom of the proverbial barrel, home advantage and a team with a glut of batsmen ideally suited to the current version of ODI cricket.

On the flip side of the coin is a major tournament record which shouldn’t be highlighted on the CV, the under-reported fact English pitches for limited overs games are not as bowler-friendly as is often made out and a bowling attack that pales in comparison to its batting cousin.

Things do change and every team with an unenviable record, especially where the competition is relatively limited, gets their moment in the sun eventually.

Whether 2017 is the year the ODI tournament ghost is finally laid to rest is open to debate – and whatever is said, history does rest heavily on those carrying the flag – but for once the odds look more realistic than wildly optimistic.

And what of the other contenders?

If England generally turn up full of hope and leave disappointed, the South Africans are the market leaders in pulling a hamstring in the final furlong.

I hesitate to use the word choke because not every downfall has been at their own hand but it is beyond reasonable doubt that there is a significant hurdle they haven’t been able to get over.

Could it be their turn? I’m not sensing it.

India, if their top order is on song and the pitches play true, are a dangerous proposition who won this event the last time it was played on these shores. Semi-finals at worst.

Australia will rightly be fancied and they are to ODI tournaments what Germany are to the football World Cup. Form in the run-up is, by and large, meaningless as they are competitive whoever is playing and the current line-up would fancy their chances in a straight shootout against all-comers.

So that’s the four in the running and the rest will be just that.

Apologies if this is doing Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand a disservice but they won’t be in the shake-up down the final stretch. The Kiwis, especially, would no doubt take umbrage at such a dismissal of their credentials but so be it.

So at the risk of lapsing into cliché, and pinning my national colours unashamedly to the mast, it will be an England-Australia final with the hosts coming out on top.

Well, stranger things have happened.