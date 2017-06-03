 

Chiefs vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    Chiefs vs Waratahs

    Super Rugby, 3 June, 2017
    FMG Stadium Waikato
    41:00 - Chiefs 23, Waratahs 3
    Chiefs   Waratahs
    23 LIVE SCORE 3
    3 TRIES 0
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    2 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Paul Williams
    Touch judges: Richard Kelly & Michael Lash
    TMO: Ben Skeen

    A highly entertaining contest awaits this afternoon as the Chiefs host the Waratahs in Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm AEST.

    The Waratahs proved last week against the Highlanders that they possess the offensive class required to score a high number of points against the very best opposition.

    Despite several questionable calls going against them, the Waratahs still asked the Highlanders plenty of questions away from home, and even led at the break before a controversial sin-bin ruling against Dean Mumm turned the tide against NSW.

    Although NSW did suffer some questionable calls last week, the fact remains that the Waratahs were unable to dig deep and battle through such setbacks, and this is an issue that must be rectified against the Chiefs.

    The Chiefs themselves are coming off a tough defeat to the Crusaders in another tough NZ derby and will be keen to get back into the winner’s circle at home against NSW.

    If the Waratahs are to finally break through for an overdue win against Kiwi opposition this season, they need to execute the basics perfectly this afternoon.

    Bernard Foley in particular remains a key element of NSW’s attack, but his short and long kicking game failed to place Highlanders fullback Ben Smith under any pressure last week.

    Foley, where possible, needs to make his bombs land just outside the 22 to avoid Chiefs fullback McKenzie from returning the footy with space to roam.

    If Foley can play the percentages well this afternoon, it will go a long way to helping NSW attain the platform they need to trouble the Chiefs.

    Indeed NSW played with plenty of intensity when in possession against the Highlanders and often found plenty of space to exploit down the flanks. Overall, the Waratahs need to back themselves with the footy and play more adlib footy to trouble class opposition.

    Prediction
    There should be plenty of points in this encounter and the Waratahs are capable of causing an upset at their best. The Chiefs at home though remain very difficult to tip against given the inconsistency of most Australian teams this season.

    Chiefs by 7

