Chiefs vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

A highly entertaining contest awaits this afternoon as the Chiefs host the Waratahs in Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm AEST.
The Waratahs proved last week against the Highlanders that they possess the offensive class required to score a high number of points against the very best opposition.
Despite several questionable calls going against them, the Waratahs still asked the Highlanders plenty of questions away from home, and even led at the break before a controversial sin-bin ruling against Dean Mumm turned the tide against NSW.
Although NSW did suffer some questionable calls last week, the fact remains that the Waratahs were unable to dig deep and battle through such setbacks, and this is an issue that must be rectified against the Chiefs.
The Chiefs themselves are coming off a tough defeat to the Crusaders in another tough NZ derby and will be keen to get back into the winner’s circle at home against NSW.
If the Waratahs are to finally break through for an overdue win against Kiwi opposition this season, they need to execute the basics perfectly this afternoon.
Bernard Foley in particular remains a key element of NSW’s attack, but his short and long kicking game failed to place Highlanders fullback Ben Smith under any pressure last week.
Foley, where possible, needs to make his bombs land just outside the 22 to avoid Chiefs fullback McKenzie from returning the footy with space to roam.
If Foley can play the percentages well this afternoon, it will go a long way to helping NSW attain the platform they need to trouble the Chiefs.
Indeed NSW played with plenty of intensity when in possession against the Highlanders and often found plenty of space to exploit down the flanks. Overall, the Waratahs need to back themselves with the footy and play more adlib footy to trouble class opposition.
Prediction
There should be plenty of points in this encounter and the Waratahs are capable of causing an upset at their best. The Chiefs at home though remain very difficult to tip against given the inconsistency of most Australian teams this season.
Chiefs by 7
4:07pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:07pm | ! Report
Lowe with his second try of the night as he benefits from a superb flick pass to score his second!
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Chiefs 25
Waratahs 3
4:07pm
Fionn said | 4:07pm | ! Report
Good grief, as soon as a Kiwi team (except the Blues) score a couple of tries and get into a comfortable position they turn into the Harlem Globetrotters.
4:06pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:06pm | ! Report
TRY CHIEFS
Chiefs 23
Waratahs 3
4:06pm
DaniE said | 4:06pm | ! Report
Talk about a mismatch at that lineout
4:05pm
DaniE said | 4:05pm | ! Report
ohmigod.
sigh.
4:04pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:04pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
Chiefs 18
Waratahs 3
4:02pm
ThugbyFan said | 4:02pm | ! Report
Last year in Sydney, the Tahs murdered the Chiefs, mainly by big blokes charging up the guts with pick-n-go. This year they are being caught out trying to play wide against a rush defence.
Some amazing stats at half time, shows Chiefs missed tackles 11 to Tahs 6 (weird as I counted 4 in the 1st try alone), turnovers 6 each and Tahs more time in Chiefs’ 22 (2:59 to 2:00).
Izzy Folau is playing half the game on the right wing. Another genius stroke by the Tahs’ defence coach? Its working a treat, what was the score again? LoL