 

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

Patrick McGeoch Roar Guru

By , Patrick McGeoch is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

21 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Gold Coast Suns vs. West Coast Eagles
    Metricon Stadium
    AFL Home and Away June 3, 2017
    Q2 - 16:00 - Gold Coast Suns 25, West Coast Eagles 33
    Gold Coast Suns West Coast Eagles
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12517   3321
    Q23725   5333

    The Gold Coast Suns will look to arrest a recent spate of lacklustre form as they host the West Coast Eagles at Metricon Stadium. Both teams have had a fortnight to forget, and with key injuries to both teams it promises to be a tight contest. Join The Roar from 1:45pm AEST, Saturday afternoon for live scores and commentary.

    It was a game of two halves for the Suns last week against the Dees; they skipped away to a five-goal lead early in the second half and looked like world beaters.

    Then all of a sudden they stopped to a walk and let the Melbourne rattle in 14 to 4 goals from that point on.

    Aaron Hall and Michael Barlow battled on as they usually do; but there are too many passengers when opposition sides turn the screws.

    The Eagles lost a real arm wrestle against the undermanned Giants on their home deck on Sunday.

    They were a bit stiff to lose Josh Kennedy with the game in the balance, but it did showcase a lack of avenues to goal.

    Lewis Jetta found some form, breaking lines and kicking goals like the old days, while Elliot Yeo and Andrew Gaff continued their strong seasons.

    Gary Ablett returns for the home side, and he should add some valuable grunt and leadership through the middle.

    While the Eagles will be strengthened by the returns of late omissions Mark LeCras and Luke Shuey, they also lose spearhead Josh Kennedy to what could be a long-term calf injury.

    AFL Videos See more »

    Crows no match for classy Cats 1:30
    Hawkins hits out in heated moment 0:45
    Power Surge! Perfect Port pummel horrendous Hawks 1:29
    Security guards turn streakers for opening bounce 0:39

    Big game for
    Gary Ablett: Got beaten up in the media this week for staying over in China and not being able to get up for the Melbourne game. Like he has done countless times before, he will be keen to answer the critics with a 35 touch, 3 goal performance.

    Jack Darling: I always felt like this guy is a main forward who is being asked to play as a foil. Getting only the crumbs left over from Kennedy means his progress has always been stifled. He has a chance to prove he can carry a forward line this week.

    Prediction
    This will be a tight game. The Suns are a better team at home and tend to respond when coming off bad performances.

    The loss of Kennedy can’t be understated, and the selection of Eric McKenzie signals a move for McGovern up forward. This will upset the backline structure.

    The Eagles should win, but I am feeling an upset for some reason….

    Gold Coast by 4 points

    Join The Roar from 1:45pm AEST, Saturday afternoon for live scores and commentary.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' BEHIND - Dom Sheed (West Coast Eagles)
    4' BEHIND - Peter Wright (Gold Coast Suns)
    6' GOAL - Tom J. Lynch (Gold Coast Suns)
    7' GOAL - Elliot Yeo (West Coast Eagles)
    8' BEHIND - Michael Barlow (Gold Coast Suns)
    10' GOAL - Luke Shuey (West Coast Eagles)
    13' BEHIND - Mark LeCras (West Coast Eagles)
    14' BEHIND - Jackson Nelson (West Coast Eagles)
    15' BEHIND - Tom J. Lynch (Gold Coast Suns)
    16' BEHIND - Adam Saad (Gold Coast Suns)
    21' GOAL - Will Schofield (West Coast Eagles)
    26' BEHIND - Rushed (Gold Coast Suns)
    27' GOAL - Sean Lemmens (Gold Coast Suns)
    Quarter 2
    1' GOAL - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    3' BEHIND - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    5' BEHIND - Rushed (Gold Coast Suns)
    6' GOAL - Jeremy McGovern (West Coast Eagles)
    14' GOAL - Tom J. Lynch (Gold Coast Suns)
    Check out all the expert reaction to New South Wales' 28-4 victory over Queensland in the opening game of the 2017 State of Origin series.