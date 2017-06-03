North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers finally overcame their late game jitters last week ending a four-game losing streak. On the cusp of the top four entering Round 11, the Tigers can solidify their spot in the eight with a win against a red-hot North Melbourne. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).

The Kangaroos and Tigers have been linked, mirroring each other in season 2017. Richmond was flawless, starting their season with five successive victories. Conversely, North Melbourne were deeply flawed, losing five straight.

The football world marvelled at the rejuvenated Tigers while simultaneously lambasting the Kangaroos.

Naturally a reversal in form promptly followed.

The Shinboners are now in the midst of an admirable recovery job, winning 4 of their past 5 matches, while the Tigers lost all but one of their next 5 games – often in spectacular and soul-crushing fashion.

Thus, both teams are delicately poised heading into the Saturday night clash.

North Melbourne have kept their season alive with tight victories over Carlton and Melbourne and have shown the damage they are capable of when on form, demolishing a then-undefeated Crows side by 59 points.

Behind a dangerous forward line led by Ben Brown and Jarrad Waite, the Roos are the sixth-highest scoring offence in the competition.

However, they will have their task cut out for them this week as they face a resurgent Richmond team boasting the third-ranked defence.

After successive last-minute defeats, the Tigers exorcised some demons last week, pulling away from the Bombers in the last quarter.

The margin of 15 points flattered the Bombers, as Richmond largely dominated the match having 10 more shots at goal.

As such the Tigers will only make one change to a victorious side, as Dan Butler forces his way into the team at the expense of ruckman Todd Elton.

Likewise, with the Kangaroos coming off two victories, they will enter the Saturday night clash unchanged.

Prediction

Arguably the two best defenders in the competition, Alex Rance and Robbie Tarrant will both be vital tonight.

If Brown and Waite are in form, Rance will be forced to be more defensively inclined robbing the Tigers of some rebound out of half back.

Tarrant will also have his hands full, manning superstar Jack Riewoldt. With Richmond relying so heavily on Riewoldt for goals, if Tarrant can shut down his man, the Tigers may have trouble scoring.

Although the Tigers sit fifth on the ladder and the Kangaroos sit 13th this match should be far more competitive than the ladder suggests.

Richmond by 9 points.