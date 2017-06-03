North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers finally overcame their late game jitters last week ending a four-game losing streak. On the cusp of the top four entering Round 11, the Tigers can solidify their spot in the eight with a win against a red-hot North Melbourne. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).
The Kangaroos and Tigers have been linked, mirroring each other in season 2017. Richmond was flawless, starting their season with five successive victories. Conversely, North Melbourne were deeply flawed, losing five straight.
The football world marvelled at the rejuvenated Tigers while simultaneously lambasting the Kangaroos.
Naturally a reversal in form promptly followed.
The Shinboners are now in the midst of an admirable recovery job, winning 4 of their past 5 matches, while the Tigers lost all but one of their next 5 games – often in spectacular and soul-crushing fashion.
Thus, both teams are delicately poised heading into the Saturday night clash.
North Melbourne have kept their season alive with tight victories over Carlton and Melbourne and have shown the damage they are capable of when on form, demolishing a then-undefeated Crows side by 59 points.
Behind a dangerous forward line led by Ben Brown and Jarrad Waite, the Roos are the sixth-highest scoring offence in the competition.
However, they will have their task cut out for them this week as they face a resurgent Richmond team boasting the third-ranked defence.
After successive last-minute defeats, the Tigers exorcised some demons last week, pulling away from the Bombers in the last quarter.
The margin of 15 points flattered the Bombers, as Richmond largely dominated the match having 10 more shots at goal.
As such the Tigers will only make one change to a victorious side, as Dan Butler forces his way into the team at the expense of ruckman Todd Elton.
Likewise, with the Kangaroos coming off two victories, they will enter the Saturday night clash unchanged.
Prediction
Arguably the two best defenders in the competition, Alex Rance and Robbie Tarrant will both be vital tonight.
If Brown and Waite are in form, Rance will be forced to be more defensively inclined robbing the Tigers of some rebound out of half back.
Tarrant will also have his hands full, manning superstar Jack Riewoldt. With Richmond relying so heavily on Riewoldt for goals, if Tarrant can shut down his man, the Tigers may have trouble scoring.
Although the Tigers sit fifth on the ladder and the Kangaroos sit 13th this match should be far more competitive than the ladder suggests.
Richmond by 9 points.
8:38pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:38pm | ! Report
It hasn’t been pretty so far with turnovers aplenty but it sure has been fun to watch. North Melbourne have probably been a little bit cleaner with their ball use inside their forward 50 and that has been the difference so far. Richmond will also rue missing some gettable shots.
Dustin Martin has been a beast in this match, notching 20 disposals already, while Sam Gibson has been everywhere for the Roos with 17 possessions to go along with 1 goal. Mason Wood has also looked dangerous in attack with 2 goals.
HALF TIME
North Melbourne 7.6 (48)
Richmond 6.10 (46)
8:37pm
Swannies said | 8:37pm | ! Report
Tigers should be 3-4 goals up at half time but some bad kicking. Dusty will have more of an influence in the 3rd quarter and Tigers to break clear. If they kick straight it’s 5-6 goal win for Tigers.
8:32pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:32pm | ! Report
Less than a minute to go in a pulsating half of football. A nice kick from Goldstein finds Waite 45m out. He’ll kick on the siren but can only manage a point. That’s half time at Etihad.
BEHIND KANGAROOS
North Melbourne 7.6 (48)
Richmond 6.10 (46)
8:30pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Big kick from Joshy Caddy almost travels 60, but is touched on the line. Scores are now level.
BEHIND TIGERS
North Melbourne 7.4 (46)
Richmond 6.10 (46)
8:26pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:26pm | ! Report
4:21 remaining in the quarter as the ball is thrown in deep in the Roos 50.
8:25pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:25pm | ! Report
That’s very clever from Butler, who used his hands to deflect the ball onto his boot in the goal square. It’s reviewed but I don’t think it was touched and it remains a major for the Tigers.
GOAL TIGERS
North Melbourne 7.4 (46)
Richmond 6.9 (45)
8:23pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Good penetrating kick from Goldstein, allows Gibson to mark and run into an open goal square.
GOAL KANGAROOS
North Melbourne 7.4 (46)
Richmond 5.9 (39)
8:21pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:21pm | ! Report
A turnover from Houli prompts another foray forward for North. Running back to goals Waite mark 20m out on a very slight angle. Waite slots through his 1st to give the Roos back the lead.
GOAL KANGAROOS
North Melbourne 6.4 (40)
Richmond 5.9 (39)
8:19pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Frenetic, untidy but supremely entertaining passage of play in the last few minutes. Neither team has been very clean with ball in hand.
8:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Terrible just terrible. Another turnover from a North Melbourne kick-in this time from Mullet. Ellis marks 35m out straight in front and just sneaks it through.
GOAL TIGERS
North Melbourne 5.4 (34)
Richmond 5.9 (39)