St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top 4 when they take on the Wests Tigers in Round 13. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at ANZ Stadium, starting from 3pm (AEST).

At the start of the year, not even their most diehard fans would have expected the Dragons to be in the top four halfway through the season. But here they are sitting in third place with seven wins from eleven matches and starting as heavy favourites against the 15th placed Wests Tigers.

The Tigers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They’ll have mid-season Warriors’ signing Tuimoala Lolohea making his debut for the club this weekend at five-eighth. Backrower Chris Lawrence is also returning from a hamstring injury this week.

Both teams should be fresh coming off byes last week, though James Tedesco and Aaron Woods will be backing up from State of Origin Game 1 for the Tigers.

Josh Dugan and Tyson Frizell will likely be doing the same for the Dragons, though they have been named on an extended bench, along with Gareth Widdop. Widdop hasn’t played since injuring his knee in the ANZAC Day clash against the Roosters.

Assuming Dugan does play, it will be his first game for the club since he fractured his cheekbone in the ANZAC Test against New Zealand back in early May. It’s also his first club game since he announced he’d be joining Cronulla in 2018 on a four-year deal.

Prediction

Dragons by 8.

