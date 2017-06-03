St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top 4 when they take on the Wests Tigers in Round 13. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at ANZ Stadium, starting from 3pm (AEST).
At the start of the year, not even their most diehard fans would have expected the Dragons to be in the top four halfway through the season. But here they are sitting in third place with seven wins from eleven matches and starting as heavy favourites against the 15th placed Wests Tigers.
The Tigers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They’ll have mid-season Warriors’ signing Tuimoala Lolohea making his debut for the club this weekend at five-eighth. Backrower Chris Lawrence is also returning from a hamstring injury this week.
Both teams should be fresh coming off byes last week, though James Tedesco and Aaron Woods will be backing up from State of Origin Game 1 for the Tigers.
Josh Dugan and Tyson Frizell will likely be doing the same for the Dragons, though they have been named on an extended bench, along with Gareth Widdop. Widdop hasn’t played since injuring his knee in the ANZAC Day clash against the Roosters.
Assuming Dugan does play, it will be his first game for the club since he fractured his cheekbone in the ANZAC Test against New Zealand back in early May. It’s also his first club game since he announced he’d be joining Cronulla in 2018 on a four-year deal.
Prediction
Dragons by 8.
4:11pm
John Coomer said | 4:11pm | ! Report
49’ Break from the Tigers in the restart set but a poor pass from Liddle brings it to an end. Dragons scrum feed 10 metres short of halfway.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 6
4:09pm
John Coomer said | 4:09pm | ! Report
48’ Great finishing by Kevin Naiqama out wide after he received a great ball from Tedesco. Lolohea misses the conversion.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 6
4:08pm
John Coomer said | 4:08pm | ! Report
47’ Green light!! Try to the Tigers.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 6
Kick to come.
4:07pm
John Coomer said | 4:07pm | ! Report
47’ Try!! Tigers – Kevin Naiqama – pending bunker review.
4:06pm
John Coomer said | 4:06pm | ! Report
46’ Another penalty to the Tigers, this time for a Frizell forearm. They take a quick tap 20 metres out!
St George 12
Wests Tigers 2
4:05pm
John Coomer said | 4:05pm | ! Report
45’ Penalty to the Tigers, they’ll take tap on halfway.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 2
4:05pm
John Coomer said | 4:05pm | ! Report
44’ Chris Lawrence has reinjured his hamstring again for the Tigers. He won’t be back today.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 2
4:04pm
John Coomer said | 4:04pm | ! Report
43’ Widdop puts it into touch on the last. Tigers scrum feed 10 metres out from their own line.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 2
4:03pm
John Coomer said | 4:03pm | ! Report
42’ Break by Tedesco but he loses the ball in the covering tackle of Joel Thompson! Dragons scrum feed 10 metres out from their own line.
St George 12
Wests Tigers 2