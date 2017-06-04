Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

It’s eighth versus twelfth today at Domain Stadium as the Fremantle Dockers take on the Collingwood Magpies to fight for their place in the top eight. Join The Roar starting from 4:40pm AEST for live scores from the match at Domain Stadium and a live blog of the game.

Fremantle have had an up and down start to 2017 to say the least. The start of the year was an absolute shocker but proceeded to have a very impressive winning streak of six from seven.

Ross Lyon is one of the most respected coaches in the game and many still fear the Dockers, despite their inconsistent record for this season.

They are coming off a 100 point hiding from Adelaide last week and will be keen to make amends for that humiliation.

It makes them a hard team to read – they find themselves in the top eight, but the have one of the worst percentage figures of any team in the league.

Collingwood have been about as unpredictable as anyone, and speculation about the safety of Nathan Buckley as coach is rife and consistent.

All season, however, just when you get ready to write off both Buckley and the Pies they’ve pulled an amazing victory out of nowhere.

They have a little breathing space at the moment, having won two matches in a row coming into this one, against Hawthorn and last week Brisbane.

Ross Lyon becomes Fremantle’s longest serving coach today (129 games). Well respected throughout the league for his defensive techniques, it would be great to see his side win for his side.

Another couple of losses from Buckley and his job will no doubt again be on the line.

Prediction

Collingwood haven’t won at Domain Stadium since 2011, so it’s the Docker by 17 points for me.

