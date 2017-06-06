Maroons won’t blood Hess before his time

Kevin Walters has warned Queensland risk Coen Hess being targeted by NSW if he’s thrown into the State of Origin arena before he is ready.

After just 21 NRL games, the North Queensland powerhouse is being sized up by Queensland selectors for their must-win game two encounter, at ANZ Stadium, on June 21.

Cowboys coach Paul Green expressed his reservations about whether Hess would be best served by a Maroons call-up this year, fearing his confidence could be shattered if he failed to fire on the big stage.

The 20-year-old said he didn’t believe he was yet ready for rugby league’s toughest arena, despite crossing for nine tries this year – the fourth most in the league.

Maroons coach Walters said Hess was in the running for selection following Queensland’s game one 28-4 defeat in Brisbane but was concerned it could be too much to soon for the 20-year-old.

“The intensity of Origin is different,” Walters told Fox Sports’ NRL360.

“No doubt if he did get selected Laurie would have a plan around welcoming him to Origin.”

Hess’s fellow Cowboys back-rower Gavin Cooper and Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace’s names will also be on the selection table for game two as the Maroons try to salvage the series in Sydney.

Walters said it wasn’t a matter of whether Hess would play Origin but rather making sure the Maroons debut him at the right time.

“He’s turning 21 this year, he’s going to play Origin at some point, whether it’s game two or game three, or next year,” Walters said.

“But certainly the physique that he has and the way he’s going about his football (he will play Origin).”

Walters also hinted veteran Melbourne fullback Billy Slater was set to be recalled.

After consecutive shoulder reconstructions, the 33-year-old was overlooked but is coming under consideration after starring for Melbourne since his return to the pitch.

“He’s going to be hard to leave out, most definitely, particularly after his performance the other night,” Walters said.

“(Slater) was close in game one.

“In hindsight it’s easy. We’ve copped a bit of a spray, which I’m okay with. I knew there would be some backlash. When you don’t win everything becomes open for debate.”