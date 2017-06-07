AFL Team of the Week: Round 11

All part of the plan - Fremantle fumble leads to goal

The start of the bye rounds saw plenty of fine individual performances highlighted in Round 11’s Team of the Week.

Back

Back Pocket – Tom Stewart (Geelong)

The ‘Matthew Scarlett project’ is paying massive dividends for Geelong, with the former VFL player making massive inroads in his debut year with the Cats’ senior side.

He was steady in defence against the Crows last Friday, collecting 19 disposals, taking three marks and laying three tackles.

Full Back – David Astbury (Richmond)

Doesn’t receive the plaudits his teammate Alex Rance does, but it was Astbury who was key to Richmond’s victory over North Melbourne on Saturday night.

Matching up on Jarrad Waite, Astbury kept him to 1.3 while providing plenty of rebound with 20 touches at 95 per cent efficiency.

Back Pocket – Jack Leslie (Gold Coast)

The developing young Sun played the best game of his short career to date on Saturday against West Coast, gathering nine possessions at a perfect 100 per cent efficiency.

He also took seven marks and spent time on Jack Darling, who didn’t trouble the scoreboard.

Half Back – Matthew Broadbent (Port Adelaide)

The underrated Power defender was brilliant against Hawthorn back on Thursday night, gathering 24 touches at 91 per cent efficiency, while also taking five grabs, laying three tackles and drifting forward for a goal.

Centre Half Back – Steven May (Gold Coast)

The Suns’ co-captain was a rock in defence against the Eagles on Saturday, picking up 23 possessions from eight marks and laying three tackles.

May spent time on Darling and Jeremy McGovern, who had no impact up forward.

Half Back – Zach Tuohy (Geelong)

The former Blue continued his terrific start as a Cat on Friday night against Adelaide.

Tuohy racked up 27 disposals and took eight marks. He also spent a large amount of the game on Eddie Betts, who was restricted to just 12 touches and a goal.

Midfield

Wing – Josh Kelly (Greater Western Sydney)

The smooth-moving Giant was simply exceptional on Saturday evening against Essendon, amassing 38 disposals at 86 per cent efficiency, taking five marks, laying ten tackles and booting a goal. He also delivered the ball inside 50 a game-high ten times.

Centre – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

The Cats’ skipper was courageous in his side’s win over the Crows last Friday night.

Despite copping a nasty gash to the side of his head in a marking contest, Selwood played out a brilliant game. He collected 35 possessions, 21 of them contested, at 88 per cent efficiency, won nine clearances, took four grabs, made four tackles and booted a goal.

Wing – Adam Treloar (Collingwood)

The former Giant was pivotal to Collingwood’s gutsy win on the road against Fremantle, with Treloar racking up 35 possessions, taking three marks, laying six tackles and kicking a goal.

Forward

Half Forward – Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

The reigning Brownlow Medal winner is displaying the same rare form that saw him named the fairest and best player of the 2016 season.

Against his former side, Dangerfield was electric, kicking three goals to go with his 31 touches (19 of them contested), seven clearances and seven tackles.

Centre Half Forward – Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide)

Dixon was instrumental in Port Adelaide’s fast start against Hawthorn on Thursday night, kicking two important goals in the first quarter.

The big forward finished with 20 possessions, eight grabs, six tackles and 4.1.

Half Forward – Zac Williams (Greater Western Sydney)

The running defender played further up the ground than normal on Saturday against the Bombers, and he might spend more time there after his terrific performance.

Williams had 25 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency along with six marks, seven tackles and a career-best three goals.

Forward Pocket – Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)

Proved on Sunday against Fremantle that he doesn’t have to get a lot of the ball to be damaging.

Elliott gathered 12 touches, took seven marks, laid six tackles and kicked three goals in an important display. It was made all the more impressive given he went off injured in the second half.

Full Forward – Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)

Didn’t have a huge impact on the game scoreboard wise, but he was a large factor in his side’s impressive win over the Kangaroos on Saturday night.

Riewoldt ended the match with 21 possessions, ten marks and two goals while playing against Robbie Tarrant, one of the best defenders in the game.

Forward Pocket – Harry Taylor (Geelong)

Like Riewoldt, Taylor didn’t kick a bag but his impact was crucial to his side’s fortunes. He played an important role as the second fiddle to Tom Hawkins, collecting 16 touches, taking eight marks, laying five tackles and booting two goals.

Followers

Ruckman – Tom Bellchambers (Essendon)

The returning Bomber stamped himself as the club’s most dangerous ruckman on Saturday against the Giants.

Matched up against the formidable Shane Mumford, Bellchambers won the contest by collecting 15 touches at 80 per cent efficiency, taking five marks, laying three tackles, winning 40 hitouts and slotting two goals.

Ruck Rover – Brad Ebert (Port Adelaide)

Celebrating his 200th game, Ebert put in a sensational performance.

Against a struggling Hawthorn midfield, Ebert racked up 34 possessions, 13 of them contested, won seven clearances, took five marks and laid 12 tackles.

Rover – Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Pumped up his value with a sublime performance against North Melbourne on Saturday night.

Martin finished with 38 disposals (15 of them contested), nine clearances, eight marks, six tackles and two goals in a dynamic display.

Interchange

Gary Ablett (Gold Coast)

Returning from a shoulder injury, Ablett showed no signs of rustiness against the Eagles on Saturday.

The former captain and two-time Brownlow Medal winner had 36 possessions at 83 per cent efficiency, six clearances, five marks and three tackles.

Josh Smith (Collingwood)

The unheralded Magpie played an important part in Collingwood’s win over Fremantle on Sunday.

The Queenslander had 32 possessions and took 14 marks, providing plenty of run on the wide expanses of Domain Stadium.

Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast)

Lyons is creating a case for Gold Coast’s best recruit of the off-season, and it isn’t hard to see why.

The former Crow was terrific against West Coast, notching up 29 disposals (14 of them contested), winning eight clearances, taking seven marks, laying eight tackles and kicking a goal.

Bachar Houli (Richmond)

Had an outstanding game in Richmond’s big win over North Melbourne on Saturday night. Houli racked up 31 disposals at 83 per cent efficiency while also taking seven marks and laying seven tackles.

Emergencies

Tom Lynch (Adelaide)

The hard-running Crow tried valiantly for his side on Friday night against Geelong. Lynch finished the match with 20 disposals, six marks and two goals.

Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

Richmond’s skipper played in the shadow of teammate Dustin Martin against the Roos, but he was just as important. Cotchin amassed 32 possessions, 12 of them contested, won eight clearances, took five marks, laid 12 tackles and kicked an impressive goal.

Lachie Whitfield (Greater Western Sydney)

Whitfield doesn’t appear to have lost a beat after missing the first two months of the season through suspension.

The hard-running Giant was instrumental against Essendon, finishing with 31 touches at 80 per cent efficiency, ten marks and a goal.

On paper

FB: Tom Stewart (Geelong), David Astbury (Richmond), Jack Leslie (Gold Coast)

HB: Matthew Broadbent (Port Adelaide), Steven May (Gold Coast), Zach Tuohy (Geelong)

C: Josh Kelly (Greater Western Sydney), Joel Selwood (Geelong), Adam Treloar (Collingwood)

HF: Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide), Zac Williams (Greater Western Sydney)

FF: Jamie Elliott (Collingwood), Jack Riewoldt (Richmond), Harry Taylor (Geelong)

R: Tom Bellchambers (Essendon), Brad Ebert (Port Adelaide), Dustin Martin (Richmond)

I/C: Gary Ablett (Gold Coast), Josh Smith (Collingwood), Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast), Bachar Houli (Richmond)

EMG: Tom Lynch (Adelaide), Trent Cotchin (Richmond), Lachie Whitfield (Greater Western Sydney)

By team

Adelaide: Lynch (1)

Collingwood: Treloar, Elliott, Smith (3)

Essendon: Bellchambers (1)

Fremantle: Nil (0)

Geelong: Stewart, Tuohy, J Selwood, Dangerfield, Taylor (5)

Gold Coast: Leslie, May, Ablett, Lyons (4)

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly, Williams (2)

Hawthorn: Nil (0)

North Melbourne: Nil (0)

Port Adelaide: Broadbent, Dixon, Ebert (3)

Richmond: Astbury, Riewoldt, Martin (3)

West Coast: Nil (0)

Brisbane, Carlton, Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs had the bye.