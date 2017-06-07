RugbyWA and ARU moving to arbitration for legal dispute

RugbyWA and the ARU have committed to attempting to fast-track the legal dispute between the two parties currently before the Supreme Court of Western Australia through arbitration.
RugbyWA lodged a writ against the ARU on April 10 following the decision to cut one Australian Super Rugby team for the 2018 season in an attempt to save the Western Force from the axe.
However, both parties have now agreed to an arbitration process, which is scheduled to begin in the week of July 31 later this year.
In a statement released this afternoon, RugbyWA said the decision is in the best interests of both the Force and Super Rugby. By attempting to resolve the dispute through arbitration, the decision is expected to speed the resolution of the issue.
The ARU has been inundated with criticism for their handling of the Super Rugby cull, with the saga dragging on far longer than originally expected.
The ARU said on April 10 that they hoped to announce which team will make way next season in 48 to 72 hours, however with both RugbyWA and the Melbourne Rebels turning to the courts to ensure their future, there is still no end in sight two months after that original ARU statement.
There are a couple of issues of concern: the Force agreed to arbitration in Sydney, the ARU’s backyard without agreeing on an arbitrator. I would have thought the Force would have secured some consession before making it easy for the ARU. The alternative would have been a hearing in a WA Supreme court – the Force’a backyard! This is about axing a team or not as there is no middle ground as merger between the Force and another Superugby side is not practical. I still do not think the Force will get a fair opportunity to present their case.