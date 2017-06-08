Brisbane boosted! Schache re-signs with Lions despite trade speculation

The future of the Brisbane Lions has received a huge boost with former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache deciding to re-sign with the club until the end of 2019.
It was reported by Fox Sports on Wednesday that Brisbane’s offer to Schache would allow him earn as much as $500,000 per year, including incentives.
The news is a major coup for the Lions, given that there was significant speculation around Schache’s future and it was widely expected he would return home to Victoria.
Richmond, Collingwood and Carlton were all said to be chasing his signature, with salaries as high as $700,000 reportedly being on the table.
However, given Schache’s average form that led to him being dropped from the Lions’ senior side, there was some suggestion that the Victorian market for him had cooled.
He was recently given a fortnight’s leave by Brisbane, which he used to travel home to Victoria. He returned to the club earlier this week.
“Having been at the Lions for a couple of years and seeing where we are headed, I’m really excited about our future,” said Schache.
“I enjoy living in Brisbane and playing footy with a committed and hard working group.”
Schache’s decision to re-sign with the Lions could well prove to be a major turning point in the club’s fortunes, given their well-documented recent difficulties with retaining young players.
The likes of Elliot Yeo, Sam Docherty, Billy Longer, Jared Polec and James Aish have all requested trades away from Brisbane in recent years as the club has struggled to hold on to talent drafted from outside Queensland.
However as the Lions embark upon a new era of building under new coach Chris Fagan, Schache’s decision to remain at Brisbane is a huge vote of confidence in the direction they are headed in.
It could prove to be the beginning of a domino affect seeing Brisbane’s young talent regularly make the choice to remain in Queensland and help return the club to its’ former glory.
And of course, Schache’s signature is significant to Brisbane on an individual level – he projects to be the focal point of their forward line going forward, forming what may in time prove to be famous duo alongside Eric Hipwood.
“We’re extremely pleased to retain a player of Josh’s talent – at only 19 he has shown his ability to play at AFL level and his future is exciting,” said Brisbane footy boss David Noble.
“We were always confident Josh would stay, as he has a part to play in our future as we continue to grow united as a club.
“Josh can now focus on his development as both a player and a person within our club systems.”
In terms of the trade market, the news also means that clubs looking to bring across a tall forward option will now have to look elsewhere.
There has already been some talk that both Richmond and Collingwood have an interest in Sydney’s Sam Reid, and this will no doubt come to ahead now that Schache is ruled out as an option.
Clubs may now also show an increased interest in Carlton’s Levi Casboult, who is an unrestricted free agent this year.
AdelaideDocker said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:10pm
That is very, very good news for the club. Great result.
A tad anti-climatic in the end though 😉
June 8th 2017 @ 3:13pm
Paul D said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:13pm
Could have knocked me down with a facking feather when I saw that.
Outstanding result, and I must admit I got that totally wrong, was sure he was going to leave. Top marks to the club and him.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:19pm
Yeah, I thought I read the headline wrong.
I can’t say I know a massive amount about Brisbane – who’s next on the list of kids that you need to lock down?
June 8th 2017 @ 3:24pm
Paul D said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:24pm
Hipwood & Berry have re-signed until end of 2019 already – apart from scottish handbags I think they’re all pretty much signed and sealed. Don’t think there’s much else left hanging out there of huge worth.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:27pm
DingoGray said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:27pm
They be looking for McCluggage and Cox now.
Berry and Cutler have already been extended.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:43pm
David C said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:43pm
Yeh great news. I think it makes sense for Schache to extend for 2 more years and then both parties can re-evaluate at that stage.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:18pm
DingoGray said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:18pm
This great news. Not the result I was expecting, but a small win for the battlers!
Especially considering the kind of money he was looking at getting to go closer to home.
Clearly Noble and the coach making inroads.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:21pm
Birdman said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:21pm
Great news for the Lions – good signs that the new brains trust are doing something right.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:26pm
Paul D said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:26pm
Now I want the coach to shake a player or two out of your list when you try to get back in the draft at end of season
June 8th 2017 @ 3:21pm
mattyb said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:21pm
This is great news for Brisbane and I think AFL in general.
With the Casboult talk there was some suggestions that Brisbane might throw their hats into the ring and try to up Collingwoods offer but I can’t see that happening with Brisbane having so many young talls unless they want a mentor. Even in that regard I wouldn’t consider Casboult much of a mentor but he would be a bigger body so it could still be on the cards. Brisbanes key forwards do seem promising enough.
Might be soon and harsh but Fgan hasn’t overly impressed me so far but his tough public stance and the fact Schache has put pen to paper I see as a positive and a win for the Lions.
Brisbane are a long way back in a competive competition where their competitors have equally good prospects coming through,so any news is good news.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:33pm
Paul D said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:33pm
At the risk of getting a bit egoist I agree, it is great news for AFL in general. At some point the old money Victorian clubs have got to look beyond their own self-interest and stop cannibalising the QLD market for players. The AFL should have stopped poaching of this sort a year or two ago – rampant unfettered capitalism in the player trade market is all well and good if you’re a big Melbourne or heartland club but it’s been the Queensland clubs who wound up poorer and excluded as a result.
Been far too much Victorian turkeys voting for Christmas in recent years. I don’t want a bar of Casboult, we have plenty of inconsistent talls as it is – Freeman, Close, Jansen, Walker. He has good hands but anyone who thinks he’d be a better player at Brisbane is kidding themselves. Smith is a more mobile, younger option anyway.
Way too soon on the coach. He doesn’t have anything left to prove in terms of what he can do for the Lions where they are. While he may not be the one to coach us all the way to a flag in 5-8 years he is perfect for where the club is at now.
June 8th 2017 @ 3:36pm
Perry Bridge said | June 8th 2017 @ 3:36pm
That’s good for football.