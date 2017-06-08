Brisbane boosted! Schache re-signs with Lions despite trade speculation

The future of the Brisbane Lions has received a huge boost with former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache deciding to re-sign with the club until the end of 2019.

It was reported by Fox Sports on Wednesday that Brisbane’s offer to Schache would allow him earn as much as $500,000 per year, including incentives.

The news is a major coup for the Lions, given that there was significant speculation around Schache’s future and it was widely expected he would return home to Victoria.

Richmond, Collingwood and Carlton were all said to be chasing his signature, with salaries as high as $700,000 reportedly being on the table.

However, given Schache’s average form that led to him being dropped from the Lions’ senior side, there was some suggestion that the Victorian market for him had cooled.

He was recently given a fortnight’s leave by Brisbane, which he used to travel home to Victoria. He returned to the club earlier this week.

“Having been at the Lions for a couple of years and seeing where we are headed, I’m really excited about our future,” said Schache.

“I enjoy living in Brisbane and playing footy with a committed and hard working group.”

Schache’s decision to re-sign with the Lions could well prove to be a major turning point in the club’s fortunes, given their well-documented recent difficulties with retaining young players.

The likes of Elliot Yeo, Sam Docherty, Billy Longer, Jared Polec and James Aish have all requested trades away from Brisbane in recent years as the club has struggled to hold on to talent drafted from outside Queensland.

However as the Lions embark upon a new era of building under new coach Chris Fagan, Schache’s decision to remain at Brisbane is a huge vote of confidence in the direction they are headed in.

It could prove to be the beginning of a domino affect seeing Brisbane’s young talent regularly make the choice to remain in Queensland and help return the club to its’ former glory.

And of course, Schache’s signature is significant to Brisbane on an individual level – he projects to be the focal point of their forward line going forward, forming what may in time prove to be famous duo alongside Eric Hipwood.

“We’re extremely pleased to retain a player of Josh’s talent – at only 19 he has shown his ability to play at AFL level and his future is exciting,” said Brisbane footy boss David Noble.

“We were always confident Josh would stay, as he has a part to play in our future as we continue to grow united as a club.

“Josh can now focus on his development as both a player and a person within our club systems.”

In terms of the trade market, the news also means that clubs looking to bring across a tall forward option will now have to look elsewhere.

There has already been some talk that both Richmond and Collingwood have an interest in Sydney’s Sam Reid, and this will no doubt come to ahead now that Schache is ruled out as an option.

Clubs may now also show an increased interest in Carlton’s Levi Casboult, who is an unrestricted free agent this year.