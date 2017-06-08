Negativity nothing new for coach Ange

Ronaldo leads the way with brace, as Real Madrid claim the champions league again

Walters nets goal of the match then misses from in front

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou is used to it.

He’s used to Australians pondering what could happen with a loss, rather than what would happen with a win.

“It doesn’t bother me. We’re used to it,” Postecoglou said.

Much of the build-up to Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia in Adelaide has centred on the ramifications of an Australian defeat.

A loss would likely put the Socceroos on a rocky playoff road to qualify for next year’s showpiece tournament in Russia.

But win, and the Australians remain a chance for a top-two finish in their group and direct World Cup qualification.

“You map out a plan and you kind of hope it all comes together,” Postecoglou said.

“And I think we’re in the position I wanted us to be in. They are all big games from now on.”

The Socceroos have three World Cup qualifying group games remaining between Thursday and early September – the Saudis, Japan and lowly Thailand.

After the Saudi game, there’s a friendly against Brazil and a Confederations Cup campaign later this month.

“It gets a bit frustrating coaching at international level when you don’t have a lot of activity sometimes,” Postecoglou said.

“And friendly games don’t necessarily get the juices flowing.

“So having these big games, I kind of knew this is the part of the year where it all happens.

“It’s not just me, all the staff have worked really, really hard.

“And this is why you work for, to get an opportunity create some great moments for Australian football and that is the opportunity that is there Thursday night.”