Socceroos vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time: When does Australia vs Saudi Arabia World Cup qualifier start? Venue, date, squads, key information

The Socceroos will be out to get their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign back on track when they host Saudia Arabia in a crucial match at the Adelaide Oval. Kick-off is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at 8pm (AEST).

It’s a pivotal match for Australia, who sit in third place in Group B and out of the direct qualification spots in the final round of qualifying.

Whoever finishes in third will be tasked with playing an elimination match against the third-placed team from Group A, followed by an inter-confederation match against a qualifying team from the North and Central American zone, which is currently slated to be the United States of America, but qualifying still has some distance to go.

Australia vs Saudia Arabia: Key game information Start time: 8pm (AEST) – 7:30pm (local)

Venue: Adelaide Oval

TV: Live, Fox Sports and GO!

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: Australia $1.40, Saudi Arabia $8.50, draw $4.50

Squads

Australia

Aziz Behich, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie McLaren, Dylan McGowan, Ryan McGowan, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic, Bailey Wright

Saudi Arabia

TBC

Broadcast Information

All of Australia’s World Cup qualifiers will be broadcast on both Fox Sports for Foxtel and the Nine Network’s GO! channel on free-to-air TV.

Fox Sports will begin their coverage an hour before kick-off, starting at 7pm (AEST), while GO! will begin their coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

Unlike TV viewing, there will be only one way to stream the match online, although it will take in exactly the same coverage as what you would be seeing on Fox Sports.

To stream Foxtel channels, you will need to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription with the Foxtel sports pack. Logins to Foxtel Go are included in your subscription at no extra charge.

Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is better if you only want to live stream sport as you don’t need a TV subscription to use it, meaning it can be purchased separately. Subscription packages with all the available sports channels start from $39 a month.