Two more debutants primed for Fiji match as Cheika reveals Wallabies bench

Michael Cheika has finalised his match-day 23 for the Wallabies first Test of the year against Fiji tomorrow.

After missing out on the starting XV, regular skipper Stephen Moore has made the bench, where he is joined by two debutants in Joe Powell and Richard Hardwick.

Brumbies halfback Powell was a major surprise in the Wallabies squad this time last year, and is now looking the goods to make his first appearance in the green and gold should starter Will Genia be substituted during the Fiji game.

Namibian-born Hardwick also looks likely to make his international debut tomorrow, meaning Cheika is set to blood four new Wallabies in the first game of the year, after naming the uncapped Karmichael Hunt and Ned Hanigan in the run-on side.

The inexperience of Powell and Hardwick is offset by a wealth of experience in the rest of the bench, with fellow reserves Moore (117 caps), Sekope Kepu (77 caps) and Quade Cooper (67 caps) all boasting more than 60 Test appearances for Australia.

Reece Hodge and Rory Arnold, both of whom were regular instalments in the Wallabies side last year, have also been named in the reserves, with backup prop Toby Smith joining them on the bench.

Full Wallabies team to play Fiji

1. Tom Robertson (7 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (68 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (9 Tests)

4. Sam Carter (13 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (9 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan*

7. Michael Hooper (c) (65 Tests)

8. Scott Higginbotham (32 Tests)

9. Will Genia (75 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (42 Tests)

11. Henry Speight (11 Tests)

12. Karmichael Hunt*

13. Tevita Kuridrani (45 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (14 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (52 Tests)

Reserves

16. Stephen Moore (117 Tests)

17. Toby Smith (4 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (77 Tests)

19. Rory Arnold (9 Tests)

20. Richard Hardwick*

21. Joe Powell*

22. Quade Cooper (67 Tests)

23. Reece Hodge (10 Tests)

*Denotes debut

The first Wallabies Test of the year will kick off at Melbourne’s AAMI Park at 3pm tomorrow, before games against Scotland and Italy in Sydney and Brisbane respectively the following weekends. You’ll be able to stay up to date with all the action from all the June Tests with live coverage and highlights right here on The Roar.