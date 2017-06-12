Highlights: Melbourne in the eight after Queen’s Birthday thriller

Has Jeremy Howe just taken another Mark of the Year?

Melbourne have hung on in a frantic last quarter to record a four-point win over Collingwood on the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

From the opening minutes it was an intense contest, with both sides keen to play aggressively and move the ball quickly, a mindset matched by hard defensive running and tackling from both teams.

After an even start the Magpies appeared to get on top in the second term, capitalising on their clearance advantage to run up a lead that stretched to five goals at one point.

But the Demons stemmed the flow, and in the third term began to find a little more space as Collingwood’s tackling pressure seemed to drop away a little.

That began to translate into goals, and while the Pies desperately hung on to a narrow lead for most of the quarter under intense pressure, finally Melbourne broke through to go into the final change with a narrow advantage.

By the final term some of the running power had gone out of the game as both teams were pushed to the limit, but the game lacked nothing for tension or determination.

Both sides had chances to score early but wasn’t until the eleven-minute mark that the final term produced its first goal, a scrappy finish for Mitch Hannan after a long period of forward pressure by Melbourne.

But the Pies continued to hang on for dear life, closing once again to within a kick, and then yet again after Melbourne threatened once more to open up a lead.

In the final five minutes there was little clean football, with Collingwood needing one more goal to pinch a late win. They pushed hard but couldn’t find a clean shot, and with less than two minutes to play eventually Melbourne rebounded to kick what appeared to be the sealer through Jack Watts.

A kick after the siren from Fasolo closed the margin to within a kick – fitting for such a close contest – but Melbourne had certainly been the better side in the second half and probably deserved the win.

It must be said though that had the positions been reversed, and it had been the Demons returning from Perth last week and the Pies having the rest, we might well have had a different result.

Unfortunately, the end of the game was marred by some very unsporting booing from a large number of Collingwood fans, completely unfair to everyone involved in a great game of football.

The umpires certainly don’t deserve the complaints. It was a tough and hard fought finish and both sides could’ve claimed more free kicks than they received, but the men in green let the game flow for the most part, and quite right.

But we should focus on the many positives from today. A really absorbing game of footy, and truly thrilling at times.

Nathan Jones wound the clock back with a good performance, while Clayton Oliver was typically gutsy.

For the Pies, Brodie Grundy was superb in the ruck giving his midfielders first use and working tirelessly around the ground. Sidebottom, Pendlebury and Treloar all had very good games. Aish was good early but faded in the second half.

Highlights were provided by Christian Petracca, a constant threat in the Melbourne forward line, and Jeremy Howe for the Pies, who took what might well be mark of the year close to halftime, and followed it up with another great mark seconds later.

The result puts Melbourne in the top eight at the end of the round, while the Pies get held up just frustratingly outside.

But the calibre of Collingwood’s footy today and over the past few weeks suggests they’re very much in the finals race.

Another great chapter in a great season.