AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 12

Has Jeremy Howe just taken another Mark of the Year?

It’s become cliche to say that any team can beat any other team on their day, but this season is proving that cliche true.

I keep waiting for things to settle into place… and I keep waiting for things to settle into place.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 2

The margin in five of the Giants’ past seven games has been fewer than 10 points, they’ve been playing with fire and finally got burnt.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 1

Got back to their high-powered ways, winning every quarter and belting the Saints by the best part of 10 goals. Looks to have found a player in Hugh Greenwood, who has 44 contested possessions and 20 uncontested possessions in his four games.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 3

Had a week off and moved up two spots. Not bad.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 5

That was a really disappointing performance, reminiscent of the flaky Power of the past two seasons.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 8

Probably as poorly as they’ve played under Luke Beveridge. Desperately need to figure out what their best side looks like and get it on the park. Something’s not right.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 4

Had the week off.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 6

Big win against a feisty opponent on a big stage. Christian Petracca is going to be a hell of a player.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 9

The bye came at a very nice time for the Eagles.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 7

Their first-quarter was just about perfect. Cale Hooker is now in the top-20 for goals kicked this season.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 12

It’s been a very disappointing three weeks for the Saints. They’ll be searching for answers on their week off.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 11

Another solid performance from the Pies, who have won three of their past five games – and those two losses were by a combined seven points. They’re an honest mid-table team.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 10

One of the most disappointing things for Fremantle fans would be the lack of surprise at them losing to the Lions. Their percentage of 78.5 is the third worst in the league.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 14

Were too tough, skilled, disciplined and prepared for the Dogs. Somehow, their finals hopes have been resuscitated.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 15

Unlucky to move down on their week off.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 13

The Suns are only one game out of the eight. What the hell is happening?



Last week: 16

Ladder: 16

That win will sustain Carlton fans for a long time. Awesome.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 17

These Hawks just aren’t any good.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

First Josh Schache re-signed and then they touched up the Dockers – it’s been an excellent week for the Lions.