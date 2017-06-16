Australia’s squad named for Tour of Bangladesh

With confirmation of Australia’s two-Test match tour to Bangladesh, a 13-man squad has been announced.

The tour will be played at the end of August and early September, with the side playing a two-day tour match in Fatullah on August 22, before travelling to Dhaka for the first Test against the Tigers on August 27.

The second Test will be played in Chittagong on September 4. There are no ODI matches scheduled.

The tour is a catch-up for the one abandoned in 2015, which was called off due to security issues. With an improving situation in Bangladesh and England completing a tour of the nation late last year, the decision has been made by Cricket Australia to go ahead with fixtures.

Despite the contract situation hanging over the team, with no confirmation that any player will have a contract after June 30, Cricket Australia have named a full strength squad with the intention of coming to an agreement before the deadline.

Ashton Agar has been selected as the side’s second spinner, with Steve O’Keefe dropped after the Indian tour earlier this year.

Hilton Cartwright has also been included in the squad, while spearhead Mitchell Starc has been rested from the tour ahead of a busy Ashes campaign against England next summer.

National selector Trevor Hohns said O’Keefe’s performances weren’t up to standard, while Cartwright’s batting has stood out.

“Whilst Steve O’Keefe bowled well in Pune, he did not maintain this level in the remaining matches of the series and we believe the timing is right for Ashton to enter the set-up and test his all-rounder ability,” he said.

“Hilton averages nearly 60 runs in first-class cricket and was the second highest run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield last season with 861 runs. He is a quality player who we believe has a big future for Australia and we are very keen to see him carry on his good form in the sub-continent.”

Interestingly, no replacement for Starc has been named, although Josh Hazlewood, Patrick Cummins and James Pattinson are in the squad. A 14th member will be added to the team following the upcoming Australia A tour of South Africa.

Team Physiotherapist David Beakely said Starc’s stress fracture had not healed properly.

“Mitchell was due to go for follow up scans after the Champions Trophy, as part of his recovery plan. These scans have indicated his previous stress fracture has still not fully healed to the extent we would like,” Beakely said.

“He will now undertake a period of rest from bowling with the aim to have him return for the one-day series in India in late September as he begins his build-up to the Ashes.”

The squad otherwise looks roughly the same as the one that toured India. David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb have all been selected, as has wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is again in the squad, while Nathan Lyon retains his spot.

Australia’s squad for Tour of Bangladesh Steve Smith (c)

David Warner (vc)

Ashton Agar

Hilton Cartwright

Patrick Cummins

Peter Handscomb

Josh Hazlewood

Usman Khawaja

Nathan Lyon

Glenn Maxwell

James Pattinson

Matthew Renshaw

Matthew Wade

Roarers, what do you make of the Australian squad to tour Bangladesh?