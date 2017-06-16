Australia’s squad named for Tour of Bangladesh

With confirmation of Australia’s two-Test match tour to Bangladesh, a 13-man squad has been announced.
The tour will be played at the end of August and early September, with the side playing a two-day tour match in Fatullah on August 22, before travelling to Dhaka for the first Test against the Tigers on August 27.
The second Test will be played in Chittagong on September 4. There are no ODI matches scheduled.
The tour is a catch-up for the one abandoned in 2015, which was called off due to security issues. With an improving situation in Bangladesh and England completing a tour of the nation late last year, the decision has been made by Cricket Australia to go ahead with fixtures.
Despite the contract situation hanging over the team, with no confirmation that any player will have a contract after June 30, Cricket Australia have named a full strength squad with the intention of coming to an agreement before the deadline.
Ashton Agar has been selected as the side’s second spinner, with Steve O’Keefe dropped after the Indian tour earlier this year.
Hilton Cartwright has also been included in the squad, while spearhead Mitchell Starc has been rested from the tour ahead of a busy Ashes campaign against England next summer.
National selector Trevor Hohns said O’Keefe’s performances weren’t up to standard, while Cartwright’s batting has stood out.
“Whilst Steve O’Keefe bowled well in Pune, he did not maintain this level in the remaining matches of the series and we believe the timing is right for Ashton to enter the set-up and test his all-rounder ability,” he said.
“Hilton averages nearly 60 runs in first-class cricket and was the second highest run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield last season with 861 runs. He is a quality player who we believe has a big future for Australia and we are very keen to see him carry on his good form in the sub-continent.”
Interestingly, no replacement for Starc has been named, although Josh Hazlewood, Patrick Cummins and James Pattinson are in the squad. A 14th member will be added to the team following the upcoming Australia A tour of South Africa.
Team Physiotherapist David Beakely said Starc’s stress fracture had not healed properly.
“Mitchell was due to go for follow up scans after the Champions Trophy, as part of his recovery plan. These scans have indicated his previous stress fracture has still not fully healed to the extent we would like,” Beakely said.
“He will now undertake a period of rest from bowling with the aim to have him return for the one-day series in India in late September as he begins his build-up to the Ashes.”
The squad otherwise looks roughly the same as the one that toured India. David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb have all been selected, as has wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is again in the squad, while Nathan Lyon retains his spot.
Australia’s squad for Tour of Bangladesh
Steve Smith (c)
David Warner (vc)
Ashton Agar
Hilton Cartwright
Patrick Cummins
Peter Handscomb
Josh Hazlewood
Usman Khawaja
Nathan Lyon
Glenn Maxwell
James Pattinson
Matthew Renshaw
Matthew Wade
Roarers, what do you make of the Australian squad to tour Bangladesh?
June 16th 2017 @ 3:36pm
Rellum said | June 16th 2017 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
Apart from resting Starc of course. And lets be honest here, O’Keefe was dropped for off field reasons. And what happened to Swepson? Dropped as well?
June 16th 2017 @ 3:50pm
Big Steve said | June 16th 2017 @ 3:50pm | ! Report
What’s the point of saying its performance related?
Wasn’t Bird in the India squad? what happened to him?
June 16th 2017 @ 3:41pm
George said | June 16th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
O’Keefe dropped for his form? Yeah right, Hohns.
Still, Agar’s a better bat than Wade.
June 16th 2017 @ 3:44pm
Sportstragic said | June 16th 2017 @ 3:44pm | ! Report
I am glad Cartwright gets a look in. Feel a bit sorry for O’Keefe as Agar hasn’t really been knocking down the door. Looks like a great team.
June 16th 2017 @ 3:46pm
Bob said | June 16th 2017 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
How is Matthew Wade getting picked? Still can’t catch and doesn’t very often score runs. Neville more reliable in both aspects.
June 16th 2017 @ 3:50pm
Brian said | June 16th 2017 @ 3:50pm | ! Report
Given that Smith doesn’t rate Maxwell the bowler at all and given that surely 2 spinners will be required Agar seems a certainty. Cartwright a surprise not sure what he would add that as an all-rounder ahead of say Head.
Interesting that Starc was rested from the Tests rather then the recent ODI.
June 16th 2017 @ 4:05pm
jonty smith said | June 16th 2017 @ 4:05pm | ! Report
Best xi
Warner
Renshaw
Smith
Handscomb
Khawaja
Maxwell- if smith’ll bowl him
Wade
Pattinson
Lyon
Hoff
Sayers
Sayers is yet to be announced in the squad however CA are likely to add a player with Starc out and should be Sayers for a good balance. Love having Cartwright in the squad, brings plenty of upside. SOK being out for a lack of form is a load of garbage, for he has more control than Lyon. It’ll be a great contest not to be taken lightly. Bring it on