A brief discussion on choking in cricket

Vikram Sathaye, a terrific cricket humorist and author of the book How Sachin destroyed my life is an excellent mimic.

In one of his mimicries of Geoff Boycott, he asked Mohammed Azharuddin, “so Azhar, what’s the plan?” and the answer – in Azhar’s typical style – was “not much; bat well, bowl well, field well”.

It would be wishful thinking to say playing international cricket and winning matches is so easy. Often, despite one’s best efforts, one is not able to bat, bowl or field well and squanders a winning position – “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.” This situation is often termed as choking.

Generally speaking, choking in cricket is when a team in a winning position proceeds to lose the match. A less common variant would be if a team in a neutral position, instead of showing and proving its domination to take a winning position, loses its way and assumes an inferior position instead.

The cricket team most associated with choking is South Africa.

The first time choking became popularly associated with the South African team was in the 1999 World Cup semi finals in Birmingham against Australia.