Eddie Jones expects tougher Pumas in second Test

England coach Eddie Jones insists his team will be prepared for all eventualities as they seek to wrap up a 2-0 series victory over Argentina.

Jones is expecting a backlash from the Pumas in the second Test in Sante Fe following their last-minute 38-34 defeat in San Juan.

“I think it might be a bit of a slugathon,” Jones said at a press conference. “It is very rarely that you get two games the same.

“It is like drinking a beer, the first beer never tastes the same as the second beer and the third beer never tastes the same as the second one. Rugby is the same.

“If the first game has been open, the second game has been tighter so we are prepared for both.

“We want to become a very adaptable team – we want to be able to play both ways, if we have to slug it out or if we have to play in an open affair like it was last week.

“We have made a few changes to have a slightly stronger team and we feel well equipped to handle the occasion.”

England are boosted by the return of Chris Robshaw and Jones is excited to see his back-row partner Sam Underhill, who will become the 11th new cap on the tour.

With no fewer than 30 players missing through injury and British and Irish Lions calls, this tour has been about blooding players for the future and Jones says he now has a squad of 62 which he will need to halve before the World Cup.

“That’s 62 players we want to keep tabs on,” he said. “It has got to get down to 31 so the competition is intense.”