Port Adelaide cruise to 40-point win over Lions

The Port Adelaide Power put behind a poor first half to cruise to a 40 point win over the Brisbane Lions.

The scoreline doesn’t do justice to the Lions, who were solid throughout the game.

The first quarter saw both clubs struggle in front of the goals. There were plenty of easy chances missed as the Power took a 15-point lead into the first change. A couple of late goals through Charlie Dixon and Robbie Gray saw the Power take the momentum towards the second quarter.

The second term was much the same as the first with both teams struggling to take advantage on the scoreboard.

Brisbane were far from pushovers throughout the quarter and got the margin back to 3 points, but again the defence broke down in the dying stages of the quarter and the Power were able to take the same lead with them into the second half.

Ryan Lester and Ollie Wines were the standouts for each team in the first half. Ryan Bastinac for the Lions was the only multiple goal scorer for the half.

The third quarter started with a bang with both clubs trading goals early. A six goal to four quarter from the Power saw them extend their lead and they never looked back from there.

Paddy Ryder stood tall for the Power throughout the game and his time forward led to him kicking 2 for the game. Despite the Power moving away in that term the Lions still looked a chance at an upset after a late goal.

The final term started perfectly for the Lions as they kicked the opening goal thanks to a special piece of one man magic from Eric Hipwood.

The fight back was short lived however with Port going goal for goal with the Lions throughout the final term. A goal to Sam Gray put the sealer on the Lions and then Jake Neade added the final nail in the coffin.

Port now moves into the top 4 while Brisbane stay anchored to the bottom of the ladder. Brisbane can leave the game with their head held high after performing above expectation, while the Power will have to question how they can put lower teams away earlier.

Next week Port faces Collingwood Magpies, Brisbane takes on the Greater Western Giants.

Final score

Port Adelaide Power 18.13 121

Brisbane Lions 12.9 81