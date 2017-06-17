Port Adelaide Power vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

The Port Adelaide Power host the Brisbane Lions this afternoon, and they will be hoping to get their season back on track. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Adelaide Oval, starting from 4:35pm AEST.

By many measures Port Adelaide have been one of the better teams in the game this year – they have a great percentage, plenty of quarters won, and have delivered some of the biggest winning margins we’ve seen in 2017.

However, the one measure where they aren’t quite up there with the best of them is the win-loss, and sadly for this team, at the end of the day that is the most important one.

Last week against Essendon they were shown up pretty badly – the Bombers beat them in the midfield and Port just didn’t apply enough defensive pressure when they were without the ball.

In the end they went down by a whopping 70 points, a poor effort no matter which way you look at it, and probably their first truly bad performance for the year.

Brisbane, on the other hand, played their best game of the season by a significant margin last week, not just defeating but smashing Fremantle.

It was just their second win of the year and, to make it a great week, came only short after they had a win off the field, re-signing Josh Schache.

Prediction

Although the Lions will take some confidence from their win, they’re a long way from being able to upset the Power, one of the best teams in the league.

So long as Port are able to win in the midfield, they should tear the game apart, and given the relative maturity of both sides’ engine rooms, that should be no problem.

Expect a big win from the Power to put them back into the top four mix.

Port Adelaide by 48 points.

