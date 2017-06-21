State of Origin 2017: How to watch Game 2 replays online and on TV

Sometimes, you just need to watch a State of Origin replay. Maybe family commitments got in the way, or you couldn’t seize control of the remote for the big game? Or maybe, you just have to watch it again. Whatever the reason, The Roar has you covered with our complete guide to watching replays of State of Origin 2017 Game 2.

How to watch State of Origin replays on TV

The Nine Network had the exclusive live rights to the game on TV, but that won’t be the case for replays. The only way you will be able to catch one on TV is through Fox Sports, who will run multiple replays on their Fox League channel, found at 502 on Foxtel.

Generally, Fox Sports will run coverage of the game with a commentary team featuring their own talent as they have done previously.

The replays will begin almost as soon as the game has finished. The first one is scheduled on Fox League from 10pm (AEST), with all of their replays lasting a duration of 90 minutes.

Their will then be four replays on Thursday, two on Friday, Sunday and Monday as well as one on Saturday and Monday.

Replays of Game 2 are not scheduled beyond the following Tuesday.

Here is a full list of replays being offered with all times AEST.

Date Start time End time Channel Wed Jun 21 10:00 PM 11:30 PM Fox League 502 Thu Jun 22 3:30 AM 5:00 AM Fox League 502 Thu Jun 22 8:00 AM 9:30 AM Fox League 502 Thu Jun 22 12:30 PM 2:00 PM Fox League 502 Thu Jun 22 5:30 PM 7:00 PM Fox League 502 Fri Jun 23 1:30 AM 3:00 AM Fox League 502 Fri Jun 23 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Fox League 502 Sat Jun 24 8:00 AM 9:03 AM Fox League 502 Sun Jun 25 5:40 AM 7:10 AM Fox League 502 Sun Jun 25 10:00 PM 11:30 PM Fox League 502 Mon Jun 26 3:30 AM 5:00 AM Fox League 502 Mon Jun 26 3:30 PM 5:00 PM Fox League 502 Tue Jun 27 1:00 AM 2:30 AM Fox League 502

To watch these replays on TV, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream State of Origin replays online

All replays broadcast on Foxtel will also be available on Foxtel’s streaming services – Foxtel Now or Foxtel Go.

Both of these services allow you to stream Foxtel channels live. Foxtel Go is the best option if you already have a valid TV Foxtel subscription, as logins are included in the package.

If you only want to stream Foxtel channels without having a TV subscription, then Foxtel Now is the better option for you with packages starting from $29 per month.

Alternatively, replays are available on the NRL Live Pass. You can watch these at any time, however they won’t be available until 12 hours after the match – or until roughly 10am on Thursday, June 22.

The NRL live pass can be accessed through your mobile, tablet or desktop but will set you back $3.99 for a weekly pass of $99.99 for an annual pass.

If you’re a new customer, there is a one-week free trial included. Furthermore, some Telstra customers will be eligible to use the app for free on their plan. You will need to check your plan for more details on this.