Hawthorn put pressure on O’Meara to return this season

Hawthorn refuse to write off boom recruit Jaeger O’Meara’s year as a bust, pushing the injured midfielder to return by season’s end.

O’Meara is suffering bone stress in a long-troublesome knee but coach Alastair Clarkson says he won’t be put in cotton wool for next season.

Clarkson says Hawks medicos are relieved O’Meara’s injury isn’t tendon-related.

“It’s a little bit of a hiccup for us because he was really doing a mini pre-season to try and get back,” Clarkson told reporters on Wednesday.

“And in the process of putting some load through, that knee got a bit of bone stress.”

Clarkson said there was no temptation to sideline O’Meara with 2018 in mind, ruling out any link with a knee tendon injury two years ago while at Gold Coast.

“We think it’s good for him and us he gets up to play (this season),” Clarkson said.

“Even if it’s two or three games and, even if that happens to be at Box Hill rather than at senior footy, we think it’s important for him and his rehab.

“He has played very little footy for the best part of two-and-a-half years now.

“So it’s good for him and good for us if we get him playing, so we will be trying to do that and we won’t be putting him in cotton wool.”

The Hawks, in 17th spot with just four wins, are bolstered by the returns of stalwarts Luke Hodge and Grant Birchall for Thursday night’s away fixture against Adelaide.

Luke Breust and Ryan Schoenmakers also return, while Josh Gibson is out with a groin injury and Brendan Whitecross is among three players omitted.

The Crows have made one change, replacing Riley Knight (omitted) with Luke Brown.

Hawthorn were held to their lowest halftime score – 0.1 – against Port Adelaide three weeks ago at Adelaide Oval.

And on return to the venue, Clarkson said the lessons learnt were clear.

“(Adelaide Oval) has become a bit of a fortress of both of the teams in Adelaide,” he said.

“You need to try and be at least even with them at quarter-time if you give yourself a chance.”