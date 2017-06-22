Struggling short-form spinners on the menu

In the era where scores above 300 have become a norm, bowlers are increasingly under siege. Technological advances in thicker and lighter bats, along with smaller boundaries, have meant that the advantage has been significantly turned in the batsmen’s favour.

But who is to blame? While we all know a paceman or two who have gone for plenty, the stats show that spinners are suffering.

Spin bowlers are being ‘eaten alive’ by batsmen – especially in ODIs.

Flat decks and big bats leave nothing for these poor nomads, who are struggling to find their feet in international cricket. Take for instance the world’s No.1 Test bowler Ravi Ash. What a phenomenal bowler he is. But where was he in the Champions Trophy?

The red ball from his hand hits the deck and spins away like a ricocheting bullet, but with the white ball he turns into a puny defensive wimp!

Are there more examples of red-ball rebels becoming white-ball wallies?

Stat 1

Of the top 20 bowlers according to average, in the last two years, with a minimum of 180 balls, only five spin bowlers feature in this list.

Amit Mishra, the Indian leggie, with an average of 22.78 from 85 overs, is the second best on this list, after Mustafizzz. This is no surprise, as finger spinners are the major victims.



Stat 2

Of the top ten bowlers according to wickets, in the last two years, with a minimum of 180 balls, only two spinners make an appearance.

Imran Tahir, with 62 wickets, is second on the list with 62 wickets, after Kagiso Rabada. Adil Rashid follows him closely, with 62 wickets at number three. Once again, these two are both leggies, and less likely to be affected on flat pitches.

As can be interpreted from the above statistics, leggies and wrist spinners are not really affected by this ODI revolution. Finger spinners however should go and fiddle with their fingers in front of the TV. That’s all they can do, for now at least.