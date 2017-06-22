The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 16

The NRL is now halfway through the Origin period so we are getting closer to a normal competition returning. Seven games await us in Round 16, and on paper it’s a tough round for The Roar‘s NRL expert tippers.

With only four games last week, Origin outs had a big say as the Rabbitohs came from behind against the Titans and the Eels got the better of the Dragons.

Everyone apart from yours truly seemed to be on top to that though, with perfect rounds being tipped left, right and centre – of course, I got two – although when the Titans were up double digits I was confident.

That leaves The Crowd running away on 79, Greg still locked in at seven points behind on 72, Tim jumping ahead of me by a point and Mary one behind me.

The weekend’s Saturday games saw the Sharks win at the last minute against the Tigers and the Storm win in golden point against the Cowboys.

As mentioned, we’re back up to seven games and it looks tough. The un-tippable Warriors play the Bulldogs who could be down on troops before a free-to-air TV game for the ages has the Tigers and the Titans squaring off.

The Cowboys then host a rejuvenated Panthers, before the inconsistent Raiders face the Broncos and the Roosters take on the Storm in a battle of tired Origin players.

The easiest game of the week on paper looks to be the Dragons and the Knights, with the Sharks taking on the Sea Eagles to close it out.

Tips: Warriors, Titans

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Warriors. The Bulldogs reckon that Klemmer, Jackson and Morris will cross the ditch straight after Origin and make this match. That’s ambitious – I swore I’d not tip the Worriers again this season but they look – apart from Kata – to be at full strength so what the hell?

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. Three Origin back-ups from the Titans to two for the Wests Tigers. However, Hayne, Wallace and Peats don’t have to travel to rejoin the team. I just think the Titans are in better shape overall.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. Yes, the boys from the foot of the mountain pulled off a miracle escape last week and they are going to Townsville, the graveyard of so many sides – but they have no one backing up from Origin and the Cowboys have four players backing up, two of them over 30. If the Panthers are ever going to beat the Cowboys it is now.

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Raiders. If a side ever really needed to win it is now. The whole club – supporters, players and coaching staff – are gutted. However, they are at full strength for the first time this year, the Broncs have three players backing up to the Raiders one, and by half time the temperature should be most inhospitable for the visitors.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. While the Purple horde have five players backing up to the Roosters four, if NSW win the series I’d be surprised if their Origin contingent will be totally focused. If they lose I reckon they’ll be a bit down. The Storm will be metronomic in their organisation and focus. Plus it’s in Adelaide. Won’t be a blowout though.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Dragons. I want to go Knights, but I just can’t see it. Dragons have lost a couple in a row and will be stinging. They have a great record against the Knights too.

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. They are in form. Tommy Turbo at the back, brother Jake leading the pack, Dylan Walker talking smack and Marty Kapow putting them on their backs. Five players backing up to one, even with a four day gap from Origin. I’m going Sea Eagles.

Tips: Warriors, Titans, Cowboys, Raiders, Roosters, Dragons, Sharks

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Warriors. The Bulldogs are more threatening with Josh Reynolds back, but it’s a big task for several others who are trying to back up quickly from State of Origin. Opportunity for the Warriors.

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. No confidence in them or the Tigers and a lot will depend on which players back up from Origin and which don’t. Flipped a coin and it came down tails (for Titans). Very scientific, I know.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

Cowboys. Another one laced with uncertainty because of the Origin back-up factor affecting the Cowboys. But they are at home and the Panthers are still trying to find consistency over 80 minutes.

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Raiders. Hopefully two weeks has been long enough for them to get over the heart-breaker against the Panthers. It’s working out as a big risk to tip them this season, but I’ll (foolishly?) go again.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

Roosters. Again, the effect of post-Origin ins and outs is going to be very significant. At least the key Roosters who might be backing up are a bit younger than the key Storm players in the same boat.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Dragons. They’re in a funk, which makes this a danger game because the battling Knights may sense an opportunity. But surely the Dragons can take this chance to start getting back into gear.

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sharks. Dare I say it, another tricky one because of Origin back-ups particularly affecting the Sharks. The Sea Eagles will be hard to beat, but it’s the Sharks to grind out a tough win at home.

Tips: Bulldogs, Tigers, Cowboys, Broncos, Roosters, Dragons, Sharks

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. I’m torn here, but I said I wouldn’t tip the Warriors anymore and I’m not going to. Luckily, my confidence in the Bulldogs has been boosted by the supposed return of Josh Reynolds for this game.

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

Tigers. My goodness, what a contest this is going to be. One team hasn’t been able to find its feet and the other has had its legs cut from beneath because of injury. I can’t go past the Tigers for this one, just because the Titans have so few players available. After a Blues win on Wednesday night, I also predict Woodsy and Teddy will back up with increased motivation.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

Cowboys. The Panthers are yet to beat a team in the top eight this season and it isn’t about to change. Johnathan Thurston was in spectacular form against the Eels two weeks ago and I expect him to give Nathan Cleary and Matt Moylan a halves masterclass.

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. This really comes down to how desperate the Raiders are. They need a win here to keep their season alive. The Broncos will almost be back to full strength following State of Origin and I’m predicting they inflict more heartache on the Raiders this weekend.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

Roosters. How good of a game is this going to be! Each team welcomes back several State of Origin superstars and I’m looking forward to this clash between two of the most exciting teams in the comp. I’m tipping the Roosters here but not by much.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Dragons. They may have lost five out of the last seven, but this is the week their season their season gets back on track. The Knights have been desperately unlucky and with Trent Hodkinson returning, I think it’s going to take a couple of weeks for him to find his feet.

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sharks. I’ve been silly and not been tipping the Sharks much this year. With the return of their State of Origin representatives and a big crowd at Shark Park, I won’t make the mistake of not tipping them again. Valentine Holmes to bag a double.

Tips: Bulldogs, Titans, Cowboys, Broncos, Storm, Dragons, Sharks

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. Logic says the Warriors. I’ve sworn I won’t tip the Warriors again, so I’m tipping the Bulldogs even with the threat of Josh Jackson, Brett Morris and David Klemmer not playing.

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. They flew out of the gates last week, but got overwhelmed without their Origin players. They could put a number of the Tigers if they are at full strength, but will win anyway if their Origin stars don’t back up.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

Cowboys. I so nearly went the Panthers. They have had an incredible turnaround and if the game was being played at Penrith, I probably would have. Johnathan Thurston is brilliant though, and the Cowboys should find a way to win.

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. It’s a rare non-Firday appearance for the Broncos, but they have won their last four against the Raiders and are something near full strength with only three players backing up from Origin. Canberra are inconsistent at best and shouldn’t win here.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. It’s a case of whose Origin players back up better, but Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater are all class.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Dragons. On paper, this should be the easiest game of the week. Unfortunately, the game isn’t played on paper and the Dragons have looked more 2016 than 2017 in the last fortnight. On top of that, the Knights don’t stop trying. It’s a danger game, but must-win for the Dragons.

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sharks. They just keep finding ways to get it done. Five-day turnaround from Origin means they should be at full strength, and while Manly have been impressive, the Sharks are a league above.

Round 16 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd WAR V BUL WAR WAR BUL BUL ??? TIG V TIT TIT TIT TIG TIT ??? COW V PAN PAN COW COW COW ??? RAI V BRO RAI RAI BRO BRO ??? ROO V STO STO ROO ROO STO ??? DRA V KNI DRA DRA DRA DRA ??? SHA V SEA SEA SHA SHA SHA ??? Last week 4 4 4 2 4 Total 66 72 64 65 79

