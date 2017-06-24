Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Ricky’s Raiders will be out for redemption when they tackle the Broncos at GIO Stadium. Join The Roar for a live blog from 5:30pm AEST.
Both sides kicked back during the bye, while the Round prior delivered differing results for the two clubs.
The break would have been more enjoyable for Brisbane having enjoyed a somewhat scrappy win over South Sydney, while Canberra’s hearts are still on the mend following that unbelievable loss at the hands of Penrith.
Australian front rower Shannon Boyd returns to the starting side for Canberra as one of their noticeable changes, making Royce Hunt the likely casualty.
For the Broncos, Ben Hunt is one step closer to regaining the No.7 jersey after being named on the interchange bench. With Milford ruled out for six weeks, the Kiwi connection of Marshall and Nikorima will feature in the halves.
Two weeks must feel like an eternity for the Green Machine following their loss in Bathurst.
They finally get the chance to put those horror remaining minutes behind them and lift the spirits of the Canberra faithful on their own home turf.
‘Leipana’ still remains the most potent combination so far with Rapana bagging 14 tries this season, and Leilua chipping in with eight of his own.
Roberts and Oates will need to be on their toes if they’re to stop these numbers from growing.
Canberra’s starting 17 will also be looking to put a smile of the face of Ricky Stuart following the announcement that he’ll be with the club until the end of 2020.
For the Broncos, Gillett, McGuire and Boyd are expected to back up following Origin 2. The fact that Walters choose not to include Thaiday and Oates in that side will be a blessing to Bennett knowing that his squad won’t be completely overcooked leading into this match.
Benji Marshall’s comparisons to a fine wine must be due after the mercurial five-eighth’s performances continue to wow onlookers and rugby league fans alike.
His record against Canberra is likely to get the same reaction following the revelation that he’s only lost once in 17 matches against the Raiders. No doubt Broncos fans will be wanting that to continue.
Prediction
The Raiders are ranked second for most points so far this season while the Broncos are fourth.
Put two and two together and it sounds like we’re in for a high scoring affair even though the history books don’t necessarily agree.
Things don’t get any easier for Bennett’s Broncos with a reshuffled lineup and a few stars backing up from Origin.
It’s going to freezing, it’s going to be physical and it’s going to be close. On a harsh cold night I’m tipping the Raiders to get home and get their season back on track.
Canberra by 2.
6:00pm
Swannies said | 6:00pm | ! Report
Handling errors prove costly for Raiders! Simple stuff…hold onto the footy!
5:59pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:59pm | ! Report
Raiders v Broncos 12-12 28′
Knock on Leipana.
5:57pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:57pm | ! Report
Great scramble by Nikorima! Stops a certain try with a timely intercept.
5:56pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:56pm | ! Report
Knock on Gillett. Lucky not to be a penalty.
5:54pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:54pm | ! Report
TRY Broncos. Raiders v Broncos 12-12 22′
Vintage Marshall there! Holds the pass up beautifully to deliver a try for Glenn and Brisbane. Kahu converts.
5:51pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:51pm | ! Report
Raiders v Broncos 12-6 20′
Knock on Austin. Broncos with a full set 15 out from the Raider’s line.
5:48pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:48pm | ! Report
Raiders v Broncos 12-6 17′
Relieving kick by McCullough. Turns the Raiders around.
5:46pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:46pm | ! Report
TRY Canberra. Raiders v Broncos 12-6 15′
Croker’s over courtesy of of some more second phase play this time by Papalii.
Converts his own try too!
5:44pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:44pm | ! Report
Canberra with all the momentum right now.
5:43pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:43pm | ! Report
TRY Canberra. Raiders v Broncos 6-6 12′
Wighton gets his 5th of the year following a jinking run and offload by Austin.
No mistake from Croker.
5:40pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:40pm | ! Report
Raiders v Broncos 0-6 6′
Penalty Raiders. McGuire the culprit.
5:39pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:39pm | ! Report
Raiders v Broncos 0-6 8′
Kahu pilots it over for an extra two. Conversion successful.