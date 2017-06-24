Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Ricky’s Raiders will be out for redemption when they tackle the Broncos at GIO Stadium. Join The Roar for a live blog from 5:30pm AEST.

Both sides kicked back during the bye, while the Round prior delivered differing results for the two clubs.

The break would have been more enjoyable for Brisbane having enjoyed a somewhat scrappy win over South Sydney, while Canberra’s hearts are still on the mend following that unbelievable loss at the hands of Penrith.

Australian front rower Shannon Boyd returns to the starting side for Canberra as one of their noticeable changes, making Royce Hunt the likely casualty.

For the Broncos, Ben Hunt is one step closer to regaining the No.7 jersey after being named on the interchange bench. With Milford ruled out for six weeks, the Kiwi connection of Marshall and Nikorima will feature in the halves.

Two weeks must feel like an eternity for the Green Machine following their loss in Bathurst.

They finally get the chance to put those horror remaining minutes behind them and lift the spirits of the Canberra faithful on their own home turf.

‘Leipana’ still remains the most potent combination so far with Rapana bagging 14 tries this season, and Leilua chipping in with eight of his own.

Roberts and Oates will need to be on their toes if they’re to stop these numbers from growing.

Canberra’s starting 17 will also be looking to put a smile of the face of Ricky Stuart following the announcement that he’ll be with the club until the end of 2020.

For the Broncos, Gillett, McGuire and Boyd are expected to back up following Origin 2. The fact that Walters choose not to include Thaiday and Oates in that side will be a blessing to Bennett knowing that his squad won’t be completely overcooked leading into this match.

Benji Marshall’s comparisons to a fine wine must be due after the mercurial five-eighth’s performances continue to wow onlookers and rugby league fans alike.

His record against Canberra is likely to get the same reaction following the revelation that he’s only lost once in 17 matches against the Raiders. No doubt Broncos fans will be wanting that to continue.

Prediction

The Raiders are ranked second for most points so far this season while the Broncos are fourth.

Put two and two together and it sounds like we’re in for a high scoring affair even though the history books don’t necessarily agree.

Things don’t get any easier for Bennett’s Broncos with a reshuffled lineup and a few stars backing up from Origin.

It’s going to freezing, it’s going to be physical and it’s going to be close. On a harsh cold night I’m tipping the Raiders to get home and get their season back on track.

Canberra by 2.