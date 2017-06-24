Giants thump Lions, go top of ladder

Dylan Shiel has starred in his 100th game, with Greater Western Sydney grabbing top spot on the AFL ladder with a 10-goal hammering of Brisbane at the Gabba.

In front of one of the smallest crowds of the season, the Giants outmuscled and outclassed the hapless, last-placed Lions, who suffered from the early loss of captain Dayne Beams (shoulder).

Classy midfielder Shiel set the tone on Saturday with a withering first quarter, finishing with 38 disposals in the 22.14 (146) to 12.14 (86) victory in front of just 11,742 fans.

The 24-year-old ran riot with 24 possessions, three clearances and a goal in the first half as the visitors jumped to a 33-point lead.

Heath Shaw played a quieter hand as he celebrated his 250th match, but Toby Greene and Sam Reid were instrumental in their side’s domination.

The big percentage booster puts GWS, still with some of their best troops to return, a game clear of Adelaide after the Crows had stumbled on Thursday night against Hawthorn.

Despite coming off an upset win over Port Adelaide in their last home game, Brisbane were hard up against it from the first 60 seconds when Beams was ironed out by Shane Mumford.

The Lions’ skipper immediately left the ground and never returned, amid questions about the rest of his season.

The lowly, developing Lions took up the fight for the first quarter-and-a-half – staying within two goals thanks largely to their concerted pressure.

However, their option-taking cruelled Brisbane and the bigger, more skilful Giants took advantage late in the second term as they kicked clear with three majors just before the break.

A nine-goal third term – when Jonathan Patton and Jeremy Cameron treated their direct opponents with disdain – led to many in the Lions’ crowd heading for the exits.

At stages, it looked like men playing boys, and Lions coach Chris Fagan would have also lamented the invisibility of key men Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich.

Fagan had praised his side’s development in the first half of the season leading into the match but would have rued some old habits returning before they won the final quarter.