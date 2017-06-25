Wallabies beat the Azzurri in a photo finish

The Michael Cheika way eventually shone through at Suncorp last night when the Wallabies fell over the line 40-27 against lowly Italy.

The scoreline looked comfortable, but that was far from the case.

When the men in gold led 21-6 in the first half, it looked all over bar the shouting.

But at 28-27 with seven minutes to go it looked like shock Tonga victory in 1973 was about to be repeated.

That day at Ballymore was one of Australian rugby’s lowest moments, beaten by a tiny island 16-11 for the first and only time.

The Islanders played well above themselves that historic day, and it looked like the Azzurri would do the same.

They haven’t beaten the Wallabies in 17 outings, nor England in 23, nor the All Blacks in 13.

In those 53 internationals, the Italians have scored 662 points, and let in 2287.

But disaster was averted when Bernard Foley and Reece Hodge scored late tries, but it was nail-biting for a few moments.

Australian rugby fans will have to get used to the Wallabies combining the brilliance and the bloody awful in 80 minutes.

Cheika summed it up well post match when he said “I know there will be people who will be unhappy, but it’s about staying with it.

“There’s no magic pill, just be disciplined, and it will happen”.

The “will happen” is the Randwick running rugby where Cheuka cut his teeth as a player.

The Galloping Greens were at their dangerous best from their own own goal-line, I’ve lost count over the years scoring length of the field tries.

Last night the Wallabies scored six tries to three, and half the Wallaby tres were long range affairs that had the 21,840 Suncorp crowd on their feet.

It was high quality rugby from Sefa Naivalu, Israel Folau, and the final-minute clincher from benchman Reece Hodge.

For Folau, last night was historic as no Wallaby has scored multiple tries in three successive games in the Wallabies’ 607 Tests.

So the try-scoring was a plus, so too only ten missed tackles when it’s often been in the 30s, and out-running the Italians to the tune of 458 metres to 218.

Just giving away nine penalties was also a plus, but the turnovers were still too high at 19, although better than most recent Tests,

The big problem was last night was the scrum, but to be fair, the Azzurii are the best scrummagers in world rugby.

The other problems were lack of possession and territory – 46 pr cent possession, and only 44 per cent territory.

Take those stats into games against the All Blacks, and the scoreboard operators will be very busy.

But the Wallaby pack looked more settled last night, with the exception of the scrum.

Rory Arnold and Adam Coleman, a couple of behemoths, are a must pairing for the Rugby Championship, Lopeti Timani is locked in at eight, and Ned Hanigan has earned the six jersey.

Out the back, those who should be making the metres did just that last night.

Wingers Dane Haylett-Petty and Sefa Naivalu ran 70 metres each, Michael Hooper chalked up 63, Ridge 52 alone in his try, and Folau 41.

That’s another Wallaby mistake. Folau who should be into three figures every game.

It’s hard to figure why Folau isn’t given more possession. He’s the best attacking footballer in the side, and even though he’s scored two tries a game against Fiji, Scotland, and Italy, he’s hardly used.

What a waste.

So the Wallabies return to Super Rugby, and await August 19 for the first clash with the All Blacks.

That’s the litmus test, and judging by the three Tests this month, the Wallabies are a long way away from being competitive against the best in the business.

But last night was a major step forward in Wallaby commitment that was sorely lacking against Scotland.

That’s a start, and if the Wallabies raise the attack bar, and the scrum, Michael Cheika will be a relieved man.

What I find so difficult to understand is the basic elements to play rugby at any level, are the same.

So why do the Wallabies have so much trouble coming to grips with the basics?

When they click they are magic. When they don’t they are an embarrassment.

The quicker we have more of the former, the better.